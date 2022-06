A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO