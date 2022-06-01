ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Avoiding common design mistakes

Cover picture for the articleAllow me to share some common mistakes that can be avoided or easily corrected once they occur saving you time and money. Don’t hang artwork at the wrong height. When determining the proper height consider how it is being viewed. Most pieces should be hung at eye level. A collection that...

Why We're Loving Interiors Inspired by Japanese Flora and Fauna

Gracefully reaching stalks of bamboo, wind-swept willow branches, elegant cranes about to take flight—the native flora and fauna of Japan have inspired centuries of artists and designers with their elegant refinement. Today, recent design introductions of everything from eye-catching chrysanthemum-filled wallpapers to porcelain lamps swathed in hand-painted cherry blossoms are once again transporting us to the verdant gardens of Japan. And just like the gardens they are channeling, these new designs can be appreciated for their simplicity, thoughtful restraint, and undeniable artistry.
Top 10 wooden homes that are the warm + zen living space you need

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a treeless treehouse – this collection of homes will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
Top 10 furniture designs to infuse Japandi aesthetics into your modern home

I truly feel a well-crafted piece of furniture can add a magical touch to even the simplest of living spaces! Minimal, clean, and almost always soothing, beautifully designed furniture helps a space radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. They instantly make you feel at home. And, today a lot of designers are adopting ‘Japandi’ aesthetics when designing furniture. So, what is Japandi? It is an amalgamation of the words Japanese and Scandinavian and marries Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics. It is the artful blending of both Japanese and Scandinavian design. These furniture designs are not only aesthetically but functionally pleasing as well! Incorporate this collection of Japandi-inspired furniture designs into your home, to create a living space that will truly feel like a safe haven.
5 Space Savers to Keep Your RV Clean and Organized

When camping with an RV it can get a bit cramped once you get everything inside that you want or need. Here are 5 space savers that can help you keep your RV clean and organized so it doesn't feel so cramped. The post 5 Space Savers to Keep Your RV Clean and Organized appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
