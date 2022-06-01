ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Silver Strand Beach Parking Lot Reopened After Longtime Closure

Cover picture for the articleA driveway and parking lot providing better access to La Janelle Beach Park and south Silver Strand Beach has reopened after being closed for nearly five years. Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp said the driveway off Ocean Drive to the parking lot was closed to vehicle access in August...

Rocksider
2d ago

Wow. That's been a long time coming. For 45 years I've been walking down there and watched all the issues that can happen in that lot. Let's hope it's respected and the locals don't have an issue with the crowds that will inundate that spot. Since it's closure it's been a paradise unknown to the outside forces that can ruin it. Here's to hoping summer shows it's potential in a positive way.

