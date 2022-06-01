South Silver Strand Beach Parking Lot Reopened After Longtime Closure

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible homicide after two people searching for recyclables discovered human remains in the trash enclosure of a Camarillo apartment complex."I can't imagine going over to my trash and finding something like that," said resident Sandy Moore.According to VCSD, at about 6:50 a.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Townsite Promenade and said that the body parts belong to an adult but could not specify the gender. "The medical examiner came out and confirmed they were adult human remains," said VCSD Sgt. Jason Karol. The cause of death has yet to be released. At this time, deputies are investigating this as a homicide. Investigators detained a man in the complex and said that he is a family member of the victim."Knowing quite a few people that live here, makes me wonder if it's somebody I came across," said resident Juan Munoz.Residents were told to stay in their homes and lock their doors earlier in the day but that order has since been lifted."It's shocking because I always think this is my like Mayberry, my little happy place," said resident Cheryl Perkins. "There's never any crime here."The medical examiner removed the remains later Friday evening.

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO