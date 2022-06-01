10 Things you can only do on the Sweet Tea Trail

Terry Pournelle has been teaching Colleton residents how to dance for more than 30 years. At 72 years old, the Walterboro resident is now traveling the entire Southeast, working as a dance instructor for various gyms. Almost daily, she comes to the Colleton County Recreation Department in Walterboro, where she teaches line dancing, chair exercise and aerobics. The classes are offered to anyone in Colleton County at a minimal cost. “I love dance and movement. We all need to keep moving. As a senior fitness specialist, I feel I keep the classes fun and show people how to stay active,” she said. According to her, the aerobics classes are “hard-core, non-stop movements.” The various types of Line Dancing classes that she teaches help Colleton residents of all ages to learn choreographed moves. “In our classes, we have hundreds of dances. We dance to all kinds of music, from oldies to modern music,” she said. Terry’s love for teaching dance started at the local recreation center. Then, she taught dancing classes for 22 years at the former FitLife gym in Walterboro. Almost three years ago, she came back to the recreation department, where her daily dance classes are a bit hit with Colleton residents. “They are very popular and we are lucky to have her,” Chris Myers, director of the recreation department, said, about Terry. “She is always smiling and people who come to her classes always leave that way.” In addition to dancing, Terry has written and published more than 50 line-dances. They help beginners and advanced dancers, she said. “I love giving back to the community by going to churches and nursing homes in the area, teaching dance,” she said. To take one of Terry’s classes, or to learn more about what is offered at the Colleton County Recreation Department in Walterboro, visit their Web site at www.colleton.recdesk.com. or call them at 843-538-3031. Classes of all kinds are offered almost daily, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Different classes that are offered include various types of dance, exercise, Zumba, Pound, and yoga.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO