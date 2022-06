After spending one season at Michigan, freshman sensation Moussa Diabate has decided to take a chance at the NBA. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman is reporting that Diabate, a 6-foot-11 freshman out of Michigan, will keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft. He declared following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season and kept the option for a return to Ann Arbor open for the 2022-23 campaign.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO