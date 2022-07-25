Big Brother season 24: episode recaps, evictions and everything we know about the competition series

It’s almost hard to believe that the first season of Big Brother premiered 22 years ago on CBS. Accounting for the 23 seasons that have aired (excluding Celebrity Big Brother and other spinoffs), we’re looking at nearly 300 housemates over the years that have fiercely competed against one another for a chance to be the last person standing. While some may assume that the series must have lost some of its excitement during its long television history, Big Brother fans will argue that’s far from the truth.

Going into this new season, CBS has teased that would-be viewers should "expect the unexpected." It sounds like this new group of competitors should brace themselves for some curveballs and the audience should anticipate a few jaw-dropping surprises.

Here’s everything we know about Big Brother season 24.

When is the next Big Brother season 24 episode?

Big Brother season 24 premiered on Wednesday, July 6 on CBS, the CBS app and Paramount Plus (for premium subscribers). The series continues to air on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT, featuring the live evictions, and on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT.

Paramount Plus subscribers also have access to the Big Brother Live Feeds which shows fans some of the house antics that won’t make it to TV. Live Feeds become available on the day the new season premieres.

The next new episode of Big Brother airs live on Wednesday, July 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS, the CBS app and Paramount Plus (for premium subscribers). Who is next to go home? Will it be Pooch or Taylor?

Big Brother season 24 cast

In true Big Brother fashion, show producers waited until the final hour to announce the season 24 cast. Here are the 16 competitors brave enough to enter the chaos of the Big Brother house.

If you want more information on the contestants, we've got you covered. Meet the Big Brother cast here .

Joseph Abdin (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Monte Taylor (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Michael Bruner (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Brittany Hoopes (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Alyssa Snider (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Kyle Capener (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Indy Santos (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Matt "Turner" Turner (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Jasmine Davis (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Ameerah Jones (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Daniel Durston (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Nicole Layog (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Taylor Hale (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Terrance Higgins (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Paloma Aguilar (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Big Brother season 24 episode recaps

Image 1 of 16Image 2 of 16Image 3 of 16Image 4 of 16Image 5 of 16Image 6 of 16Image 7 of 16Image 8 of 16Image 9 of 16Image 10 of 16Image 11 of 16Image 12 of 16Image 13 of 16Image 14 of 16Image 15 of 16Image 16 of 16

Episode 1

As the episode begins, the houseguests are all given a ticket, which is the thing that ultimately separates them into various groups. Each group then hosts a mini-game amongst themselves to determine which of them will compete for a chance to become season 24’s first HOH. It turns out the three contestants that come out of their groups victorious are Monte, Turner and Daniel. After the three of them race against one another to put together a drum kit puzzle, Daniel is crowned the week’s HOH.

Now while being HOH gives a player a great amount of power in the house, apparently so does holding the "Backstage Boss" ticket, which Pooch pulled upon entering the home. Not only was he able to skip the challenges for the day, but he also is exempt from voting at the eviction ceremony and is safe from being nominated. However, Julie informs him that the catch with this amazing "Backstage Boss" ticket is that he must select three competitors to join him backstage. These players can’t vote in the eviction ceremony, can’t play in the competitions, yet can still be sent home come next Thursday. Talk about a curve ball.

Pooch pulls backstage with him Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany. Thankfully for these ladies, Julie informs America that they can vote to save one of the women when the time comes.

Episode 2

With Daniel as the first HOH and Pooch, Alyssa, Paloma and Brittany placed in an interesting position after the "Backstage Boss" plot twist, the players begin plotting about what strategies and alliances they can use to help them make it until the end.

For example, attorney by profession Michael and hypnotherapist by profession Brittany opt to lie about what they do for a living to make themselves seem like less of a threat in the competition. Terrance and Nicole start to bond as the oldest members in the house, but later Nicole forms a bonafide "Rogue Rats" alliance with Daniel. Alyssa and Paloma form their own final two alliance after having a few conversations.

Paloma also manages to gather together most of the women to form an alliance. However, one woman that prefers to hang out with the guys instead is Taylor. Taylor’s strategy to align herself with the guys puts a target on her back as far as Paloma is concerned, and she starts to initiate a campaign to get Taylor out of the house. She even causes Daniel to take a look at Taylor as a nominee for eviction.

However, in the end, Daniel opts to nominate Terrance and Michael to go home. With the nominees selected, we anticipate some heavy manipulative schemes to occur before next Thursday. By the way, read how fans are already casting Paloma as the season’s villain .

Episode 3

With the nominations announced, players start plotting about what to do next. Michael goes to Daniel in an attempt to figure out why he was nominated, to which Daniel pretty much conveys that it was nothing personal. Michael then makes his rounds with other players in the house to see if one of them would be willing to play in the Veto games should he be given a "Player’s Choice" option, but none of the other contestants take the bait.

In the Veto competition, Indy, Turner, Daniel, Michael, Ameerah and Terrance go head to head in a Medieval-inspired game where they ride a mechanical horse and try to collect rings. In the end, Michael comes out victorious, which means he effectively saved himself from elimination.

Over with Taylor. For some reason, the women, mainly Paloma, seem to have it out for her. So far Paloma hasn’t been the nicest to Taylor, so it's easy to understand why Taylor was hesitant to jump on board Paloma’s plan to unite the women of the house to split up the guys. When Taylor shared Paloma’s scheme about the guys with Monte, he ran and told Paloma, who used this as an opportunity to rally the house against Taylor. Paloma effectively painted Taylor as a "liar" and a "snake" of some sort, and the former’s manipulative tactics work.

After Michael removes himself as a nominee for eviction, Daniel replaces him with Taylor.

Episode 4

Having been officially nominated, Taylor is shocked to hear that Daniel’s justification for his move is because she’s been "rubbing people the wrong way." With that being news to her, Taylor goes around the house to see who may have negative feelings about her. She eventually is able to gather that Monte told Paloma about the conversation she had with him, and now Paloma was spreading rumors that Taylor couldn’t be trusted. Although Taylor attempts to clear the air with Paloma, Paloma is a brick wall and the two continue to stay at odds.

Later in the house, it appears that Paloma is not holding up well. She’s not been eating or sleeping, and the other competitors are legitimately worried about her health. Shortly thereafter, the housemates get a note that Paloma has left the house for personal reasons.

Just like that, after all the controversy Paloma has stirred in the house, she’s the first one to actually leave. Both Taylor and Terrance escape eviction.

By the way, check out why Paloma left the competition .

Episode 5

The episode pretty much kicks off with the HOH competition. Ameerah, Jasmine, Kyle, Michael, Monte, Taylor and Joseph face off in a game where they must answer a series of true or false questions about the Big Brother hotel. The only catch is that they must use their faces to dig through pies in order to find a "T" or "F" to respond to each question. Competitors are eliminated for wrong answers, or in some cases, for taking too long to answer a question. In the end, it’s Jasmine who comes out victorious. With an HOH selected, let the weekly scheming begin.

Even with Paloma out of the house, it appears that Taylor still has a target on her back. Pooch attempts to convince some competitors, specifically Jasmine, of a plan he has. He wants to go on the nomination block as a pawn with Brittany in an effort to backdoor Taylor. By backdooring her, she wouldn’t be able to save herself via a veto.

After listening to Pooch’s plan, Jasmine seemingly agrees with it. However, she also appears to agree to a later proposed plan to put Taylor up as a pawn, and then backdoor someone else to replace her. Now obviously, the plans are conflicting ones. So what does Jasmine do in the end? She nominates both Pooch and Taylor for eviction and decides to let the cards fall how they fall.

Episode 6

In some great news for Taylor, going into the Veto competition, it appears that she for once is not the main target of the house. As HOH, Jasmine informs most of the house guests that are competing in the competition that her goal is to actually get Pooch out of the house. Even with that news, Taylor is still determined to win the Veto to remove herself, because she doesn’t trust the ladies in the house and their intentions.

As the Veto challenge begins, the contestants have to shoot three volleyballs into a hole with only their head and face as their legs are bound by a mermaid costume and they aren’t allowed to use their arms and hands. Despite Taylor’s determination, she loses the power of the veto to Michael. Michael wins for the second straight week in a row.

Michael then floats the idea to Jasmine that perhaps they should remove Taylor from the chopping block and replace her with Joseph in an attempt to get one of the “stronger” competitors out of the house (either him or Pooch). Although Jasmine and other players seem intrigued by the idea, in the end, the nominations remain the same. Taylor and Pooch still face eviction.

Episode 7

While Pooch is seemingly oblivious to the fact that he’s in danger of going home, Joseph tries to voice his concern for Pooch to Monte. Unfortunately for Monte, he places himself in an awkward position with his alliance with the women, mainly Nicole, by trying to convince the ladies to actually vote Taylor out of the house instead of Pooch. Nicole doesn’t appear to take kindly to feeling as if she’s being played, so this move may come back to bite Monte later.

Anyway, at the live eviction, Pooch is eliminated from the competition having received a vote of 12–0 (ouch). Perhaps he should have listened to Joseph.

Before the new HOH competition kicks off, Julie announces that the game will be played in pairs. If one person in the pair wins HOH, they both win. If one person is nominated for eviction, they both are nominated. If one person is saved by a veto, they are both saved. Now the pairing is determined by the day’s HOH competition, which is reminiscent of musical chairs. The duos are as follows: Monte and Joseph, Nicole and Taylor, Kyle and Daniel, Indy and Alyssa, Ameerah and Terrance, Michael and Brittany and Turner and Jasmine.

After some conversations, the new HOH twosome of Turner and Jasmine decides to nominate the pairing of Michael and Brittany for elimination.

Big Brother season 24 evictions

1. The first contestant to leave the season is Paloma Aguilar. She left the series for personal reasons, so she technically was not evicted, even though she is no longer on the show.

2. Although he's not the first to leave, Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli is the first contestant to be evicted from season 24.

Big Brother season 24 premise

As with every season of Big Brother , the premise of season 24 remains the same. Strangers move into the Big Brother house to compete in a series of challenges all in the hopes of being crowned the winner and taking home the cash prize. While in the house, nearly everything the contestants do will be seen by the cameras, including those moments when they hatch their predictable strategies and schemes.

CBS hasn’t revealed all of the surprises in store for this latest installment of the show, but has told viewers to "expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of new and unique twists and turns to challenge the houseguests."

Big Brother season 24 host

Julie Chen Moonves (Image credit: CBS)

Returning to her hosting duties is Julie Chen Moonves. The Daytime Emmy winner has become synonymous with Big Brother, with good reason. She’s hosted the competition series since its inception in 2000. We aren’t even sure what the show would look like without her front and center.

How to watch Big Brother season 24

The latest season of Big Brother airs live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

If the previous viewing options don’t appeal to you, Big Brother season 24 can be watched on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after the episodes premiere.

Speaking of Paramount Plus, it will be the home of the Big Brother Live Feed if you want to know more about what’s going on in the house that’s not shown on TV.

For UK fans of the show, while Paramount Plus became available in the country as of June 22, we are still waiting to get an official word that UK subscribers will be able to view the series with a Paramount Plus subscription. However, a proven method for watching CBS reality shows has been using a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.