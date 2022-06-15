So You Think You Can Dance season 17: next episodes, judges and everything we know about the reality show

So You Think You Can Dance is finally back after a three-year hiatus from the airwaves. This is much-welcomed news for fans who missed seeing some of America’s most talented dancers hit the stage to perform different styles of dance, including contemporary, hip-hop, ballroom and more.

Fans wanting to hear Mary Murphy’s infamous "woo" or Nigel Lythgoe’s blunt critique of the competitors, are going to be slightly disappointed to hear that neither has returned for the new season. As a matter of fact, the entire panel of judges for season 17 is new, with only one of them having deep ties to the series. Thankfully, these recently added members of the So You Think You Can Dance family are led by long-time host Cat Deeley.

Here’s everything we know about So You Think You Can Dance season 17.

When is the next So You Think You Can Dance season 17 episode?

And then there were 12. The dance competitors have been whittled down, and have officially been put into partnerships. The next episode of So You Think You Can Dance season 17 airs live on Wednesday, June 15, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The new episode is titled "The Dancers Dozen" and here is the synopsis:

"The top 12 dancers compete in pairs, showcasing their talents in various dance styles including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more."

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 judges

As already mentioned, So You Think You Can Dance season 17 has an all-new panel of judges. Having been both a contestant and judge on the series, it seems only right that Stephen Laurel Boss, aka tWitch, anchors the new panel.

tWitch first graced television screens when he finished as runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance season 4. Since then, he has gone on to star in a few of the Step Up movies and 2007’s Hairspray , has become a staple on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and has had his dance moves featured on numerous other projects.

Joining tWitch on the panel is Matthew Morrison. Morrison is arguably most recognized for his rule as Will Schuester in the groundbreaking series Glee . He’s also starred in several episodes of American Horror Story , The Good Wife and Grey’s Anatomy . We’d venture to say that Morrison is using his years of experience on Broadway to help him critique this year’s competition.

Last but not least, child star JoJo Siwa serves as a judge this year. Siwa has become quite the entertainer since her early days on Lifetime’s Dance Moms . The dancer turned actress and pop star is the lone voice of Generation Z on the panel.

On a side note, for fans wondering why Nigel Lythgoe is not returning to the series onscreen, he simply addressed his absence by saying he wasn’t asked to return.

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 host

Leading the way in casting duties for So You Think You Can Dance season 17 is Cat Deeley. Deeley has received five Emmy Award nominations for her previous time hosting the series, proving that she and the dancing competition fit together like peanut butter and jelly.

Is there a So You Think You Can Dance season 17 trailer

Here is the exciting trailer for the brand new season.

How to watch So You Think You Can Dance season 17

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 airs live in the US on Fox. Those without traditional cable/satellite TV can live stream episodes on platforms such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Not able to catch the episodes live when they premiere? No problem. New episodes will become available to stream the next day on Hulu .

To date, there is no official word which platform will carry So You Think You Can Dance season 17 in the UK. However, we will provide an update once we know more.