ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA just picked these 2 companies to build next-gen spacesuits for the moon, space station

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

NASA has selected two companies to make spacesuits for its Artemis moon program and future International Space Station (ISS) missions.

Teams led by Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace (with ILC Dover as a major contributor) received access to a contract worth up to a total of $3.5 billion to supply spacesuits for future NASA missions through 2034, agency officials announced today (June 1).

Like the private outfits that send cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station , Axiom and Collins don't have guaranteed orders yet under the contract. (The Collins-ILC Dover team has decades of experience supplying spacesuits to NASA, while Axiom is a new entrant.)

But they will have opportunities to vie for task orders for missions as soon as 2025, including a demonstration mission outside the ISS and the debut Artemis moon landing during the Artemis 3 mission, which is targeted for 2025 or 2026, NASA officials said during a press conference today.

As spacesuit development proceeds within the companies, "NASA will be certifying alongside to make sure that they are ready for our astronauts," Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, said during today's livestreamed event. "Then, once the suits are ready, they will be used."

Related: The evolution of the spacesuit in pictures

The two companies said such work aligns with their own plans to contribute spacesuits for customers beyond NASA, as commercial space opportunities proliferate in the industry.

"We have a number of customers that already would like to do a spacewalk," Michael Suffredini, a former senior NASA official who is now president and CEO of Axiom Space , told reporters today. "We had planned to build a suit as part of our program."

Axiom Space is seeking to install a module on the ISS by 2024 as the core of a new, independent space station. The company has already run one private crewed mission to the ISS — Ax-1 , which launched and landed in April — and has others in the works as well.

The spacesuit designs are still at an early stage, although the companies emphasized that their units will be somewhat modular, as lightweight and flexible as possible, and will integrate feedback from astronauts and the flight community in assessing the best path forward for completion.

"It shouldn't feel like a spacecraft," Dan Burbank, senior technical fellow at Collins Aerospace and a retired NASA astronaut, told reporters today, referring to how a spacesuit should operate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHtED_0fxZjY7H00

European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, as seen from the helmet cam worn by NASA astronaut Raja Chari during a spacewalk March 23, 2022. Maurer and Chari were using extravehicular mobility unit spacesuits. (Image credit: NASA TV)

Burbank, who logged seven hours of spacewalk time during space shuttle mission STS-115 in September 2006, said community feedback is key.

"We want to be able to create an immersive environment that, for the crew member, gives them the most amount of mobility," he said.

For example, NASA officials said that the next generation of spacesuits will have a more flexible fit for a wider variety of body types, addressing a criticism of the spacesuits that agency astronauts use at the moment. NASA has conducted just one all-woman spacewalk to date, in 2019 , largely due to the difficulty of swapping out the right-sized spacesuit parts in orbit.

The new suits will replace the agency's extravehicular mobility units (EMUs), two generations of which have been produced since 1983 to serve space shuttle and ISS missions. Both EMU versions were produced by a team led by ILC Dover and Collins Aerospace.

NASA said today that the EMUs are "aging." An example: Astronauts are unable to use EMUs on the space station for routine spacewalks at the moment, due to a spacesuit water leak in March that is still being investigated. (The cause will take time to determine, as the affected unit needs to be shipped to Earth for analysis; it's the most severe incident of its type since a resolved leaking issue in 2013 .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dB2pK_0fxZjY7H00

Kristine Davis, a spacesuit engineer at NASA's Johnson Space Center, wears a ground prototype of the agency's Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) on Oct. 15, 2019 at NASA headquarters in Washington. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

NASA has been working on its own sets of next-generation spacesuits for about 15 years across several programs. The latest designed to support the Artemis program, for example, was called the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU). But an August 2021 report from the NASA Office of Inspector General found that setbacks in xEMU development would likely delay the first Artemis landing at least a year from 2024, among other issues.

Past reports from outlets such as Ars Technica suggest that NASA's current drive to procure spacesuits from industry rather than to make them in house is designed to save on cost and complication.

As xEMU development was proceeding, the agency expressed interest in April 2021 in bringing on commercial partners to develop, build and maintain spacesuit technology for spacewalks, which are also called extravehicular activities (EVAs).

That was the origin of the September 2021 Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services ( xEVAS ) contract solicitation, which led to today's announcement. The solicitation required all competitors (including selectees Collins Aerospace and Axiom Space) to spend money of their own in developing their spacesuit systems.

Related stories:

NASA shelves routine spacewalks for now due to leaky spacesuit helmet
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission (live updates)
Spacewalks: How they work and major milestones

Both selected companies said today that their systems are at a fairly advanced state of development already, and that they'll continue to borrow from the bank of information concerning xEMU's development and that of other systems in NASA's EVA Technical Library .

Presumably, lessons learned will also be drawn from the Apollo missions, which developed a few types of moonsuit that were used on the lunar surface in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Those are the only spacesuits that have ever operated on another world.

While the new spacesuits are expected to operate in different environments ( microgravity and the lunar surface), NASA said the requirements shouldn't be too much different, aside from pressure and the need to walk, as opposed to grapple.

The proposed designs were not discussed in detail during today's press conference. Collins' Burbank suggested that spacesuit changes between floating and walking might simply be a matter of swapping out the lower torso. But both teams' designs will be refined in the coming years to make sure they meet NASA's needs for mass, interoperability with spacecraft systems and safety, among other factors.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Voyager is sending ‘impossible data’ back to Nasa from the edge of the Solar System

Nasa’s engineering team is investigating a mystery taking place on the Voyager 1 spacecraft.Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in existence, having launched 44 years ago. It is currently operating at the edge of the solar system, flying through the “interstellar medium” beyond the Sun’s influence.However, scientists found that the craft is receiving and executing commands from Earth successfully – but the readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) do not reflect what is actually happening on board Voyager 1.The system maintains the craft’s orientation, keeping its antenna pointed precisely to the Earth so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Raja Chari
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Space Shuttle#Axiom Space#Space Environment#Space Exploration#Collins Aerospace#Ilc Dover#Iss#Johnson Space Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Rover Spots Surreal 'Spikes' on Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover has a knack for snapping eye-opening pictures of the Gale Crater on Mars. There was the (actually very small) "doorway" recently and then a facelike cliff last year. The latest "wow, look at that" image to come to my attention shows two delicate, gravity-defying formations reaching upward from the dusty Martian surface.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy