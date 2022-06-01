ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn quarterbacks don't rank high in this new tier list

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwXK9_0fxZiToH00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn Tigers quarterback battle continues to get press, and probably not the kind head coach Bryan Harsin was hoping for.

A new quarterback tier list by ESPN put all of college football’s quarterbacks in a series of 25 tiers, and Auburn’s situation wasn’t looked on the most favorably. The list put both expected starter Zach Calzada and backup T.J. Finley in the 14th tier of the list, which they referred to as potential “diamonds in the rough”.

Here is what the list had to say about Auburn’s quarterbacks:

Calzada struggled often at Texas A&M last year, and Finley appeared lost for long stretches in a backup role behind Nix. Both would need to take a huge step forward to dramatically alter Auburn’s offensive futility.

It’s certainly true that Auburn’s quarterback situation is in flux. Calzada will already likely be considered a hero around Auburn’s campus for his victory over rivals Alabama last season, but his season as a whole was marred with inconsistency that will leave fans far more worried than pleased. Finley, meanwhile, has never particularly stood out at any school he has been to, and a shakey showing at the spring game will also leave fans with a lack of confidence heading into this year.

It’ll be up to Harsin to make his choice before Auburn squares off against Mercer on Sept. 3 to open the season.

Comments / 0

Related
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City native Johni Broome heading to Auburn

After two years at Morehead State University, Broome recently announced that he’ll transfer to Auburn ahead of his junior season. Plant City native Johni Broome announced his commitment to Auburn University last month and is set to join the Tigers after two years of basketball with Morehead State University in Kentucky.
PLANT CITY, FL
southeastsun.com

Kickoff times, TV schedules announced for start of season for Alabama, Auburn

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers have released kickoff times and broadcast stations for the first three games of the season. The Tide’s season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network. The following week on Sept. 10 the Tide will travel for a matchup with Texas in Austin with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. and will air on FOX.
AUBURN, AL
FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#College Football#Tier List#American Football#College Sports#Espn#Texas A M
atmorenews.com

Hugh Fountain leaving EA

Escambia Academy Headmaster and Athletic Director Hugh Fountain, who over 11 years led the Cougars to a 94-31 record that included two state championships, was introduced Monday (May 29) as the new head football coach and athletic director at Pike Liberal Arts School. Fountain, whose teams also won four region...
TROY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
State
Alabama State
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn's new inclusive playground is a hit with every kid

By 11 a.m. on opening day, the Town Creek Inclusive Playground in Auburn was packed with flushed-faced, sweaty children and excited parents. This $3.9 million playground is a little different from most because the play structures can be used by children of every age, ability level and interest. Every area...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Families and friends mourn the loss of a beloved Alabama educator

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Hundreds gathered to mourn the passing of beloved longtime Alabama Educator Matt Rodgers. Those that were unable to attend were able to stream as friends and family paid their respects. “He battled cancer with dignity, bravery, and courage,” Longtime friend, Aaron Milner said. Rodgers was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2021 […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
thefabricator.com

Shinhwa to invest $78 million in Alabama facility

Shinhwa Auto USA Corp. is expanding its presence in Auburn, Ala., by adding a second auto parts manufacturing facility as part of a $78 million growth project that will create 42 jobs over the next three years. The company will build the new 400,000-sq.-ft. factory across from its existing location...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: All I Do is BBQ

AUBURN — Two weeks ago, Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, went to be with the Lord. Overwhelming grief and insomnia have been very difficult. However, I rejoice that Mama is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is together again with Daddy and will NEVER experience pain anymore. Also, God has brought me comfort and peace through His Word, prayers and sweet, loving people. Please pray for Mike, my family and me. Thank you so much.
WTVM

East Alabama college launching evening nursing program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nationwide, hospitals and many rural communities are still struggling to overcome the nursing crisis. Officials say the problem started before the pandemic -- with 45 to 60% of medical students and residents reporting symptoms of burnout. Now, an East Alabama college has something that may help.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Amazon executive Dave Clark, an Auburn alum, resigns

The CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business is resigning next month after 23 years with the company. Dave Clark, a 1996 music education graduate from Auburn University, made the announcement this morning to employees. He said he had been eyeing a departure for some time in order to “start a new journey.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy