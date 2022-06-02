ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Jeopardy! contestant runs game show marathon for charity

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWRMW_0fxZh2Gw00

A former Philadelphia Jeopardy! contestant is gearing up for a game show marathon.

Olney native Cory Anotado is a trivia whiz, and this weekend, he and his famous game show friends are once again producing their own Game Show Marathon .

From 'Wheel of Fortune' to 'Jeopardy' to dozens more of your favorite game shows, they're going 24 hours straight to raise money for charity.

"Using all of the gifts that we have, our trivia, writing skills, computer programming skills, and art skills, we recreate 24 game shows in 24 hours," Anotado said. "We do it live, and we stream it on the internet."

The money raised goes to Child's Play , which goes to hospitalized children around the world.

So far, Anotado and his crew have raised $35,000.

"At the baseline, they will provide toys, games, video games, stuff like that to these hospitals," Anotado explained. "They also will provide grants to those hospitals so they can hire technicians specifically designed to make sure that their video games are up and running. The goal is that through the power of play, these kids get better."

It all begins Saturday, June 4 at noon and it streams live for 24 hours.

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Television: Trio of retirements shake up the media landscape

Retirement or departure from long-time broadcast berths explain why three of Philadelphia broadcasting’s best known and most popular figures will be missing from local air. Sports commentators Mike Missanelli from The Fanatic (97.5 FM) and , mostly heard on WIP (94.1 FM) have signed off from their regular programs, Missanelli leaving last Tuesday after declining to sign a new contract with The Fanatic, Didinger putting down his mike, pen, and notebooks after a prestigious career as a sports reporter for two newspapers and several radio and TV outlets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Attendees Enjoy Return Of Roots Picnic To Philly After 2 Year Pandemic Pause: ‘It Feels Like We’re Getting Back To Normal’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic was in full swing at The Mann Center Saturday night. One of the big headliners is Philadelphia’s own Jazmine Sullivan. Chopper 3 caught thousands of attendees in the crowd enjoying the music.  To say people were excited for the Roots Picnic would be an understatement. Organizers say this is what happens when you have an event curated by Philadelphia for Philadelphia. It’s a celebration of music, art, and culture in the City of Brotherly Love. “Really cool to see folks from out of town coming to Philly to kind of share in our culture, super, super dope,” Ashli...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Game Show#Toys#Charity
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Adult Frozen Cocktails in Philadelphia

Assembly Rooftop Lounge, Center City's swanky rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, has a bevy of delicious frozen cocktails on the newly-launched spring/summer menu, featuring the fan-favorite Frosé ($16), crafted with rosé, Cocchi Rosa, dry vermouth, strawberry, and lemon, and Frozen Lemonade ($16), composed of gin, Salers Aperitif, and housemade lemonade. For those unable to decide between the two tipples, Philly Vice ($16) is a mix of craft cocktails in one glass — making for the ultimate, indulgent refresher. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday from 4 pm with last seating at 10:30 pm. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Charities
Villanovan

In Memoriam: Calum Lehman

Just a short while ago, the class of 2022 celebrated Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement altogether. Prior to graduating, there was one question that continued to poke at me. It is the question every graduate has been asked during our four years: what is a good life? Whether in Ancients, Moderns, or Ethics, this question has been posed to us at different points along our college journey. Yet, after four years, the answer still evaded me. What does a good life look like?
VILLANOVA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy