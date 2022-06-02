Former Jeopardy! contestant runs game show marathon for charity

A former Philadelphia Jeopardy! contestant is gearing up for a game show marathon.

Olney native Cory Anotado is a trivia whiz, and this weekend, he and his famous game show friends are once again producing their own Game Show Marathon

From 'Wheel of Fortune' to 'Jeopardy' to dozens more of your favorite game shows, they're going 24 hours straight to raise money for charity.

"Using all of the gifts that we have, our trivia, writing skills, computer programming skills, and art skills, we recreate 24 game shows in 24 hours," Anotado said. "We do it live, and we stream it on the internet."

The money raised goes to Child's Play , which goes to hospitalized children around the world.

So far, Anotado and his crew have raised $35,000.

"At the baseline, they will provide toys, games, video games, stuff like that to these hospitals," Anotado explained. "They also will provide grants to those hospitals so they can hire technicians specifically designed to make sure that their video games are up and running. The goal is that through the power of play, these kids get better."

It all begins Saturday, June 4 at noon and it streams live for 24 hours.