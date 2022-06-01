ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

[UPDATED] Some Folks Missed the Reporting Deadline, But Here are the Local Campaign Fundraising Totals With Less Than a Week Before Election Day

By Ryan Burns
lostcoastoutpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter this post was published, both auditor-controller candidates submitted their 460s, and the Outpost received an email from Tyler Kearns, one of the men behind the Committee to Support Kamada for District Attorney, offering an explanation for the fling delays. First, the A-C candidates. We gave you challenger Cheryl...





Part-Time Communications Specialist

Do you have strong communications skills? Are you interested in being on the frontlines of communication on behalf of a local government organization? Apply now to be the City of Arcata PT Communication Specialist!. Application materials are available at www.cityofarcata.org or the Arcata City Manager’s Office, 736 F Street, Arcata....
ARCATA, CA


OBITUARY: Charles Eugene Davy, 1943-2022

Rancher and retired AFA certified farrier Charles Eugene Davy parted ways with his loved ones to join the love of his life in heaven on May 31 2022. His wife, Julie Mae Davy, and he shared humor, generosity, and love as they both battled cancer. They fought courageously together for many years.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA


Maintenance Worker/Senior Maintenance Worker Streets/Utilities

$36,620.22 - $52,990.01 /yr. Apply online by night June 24, 2022, midnight. This position performs a wide variety of semi-skilled and skilled tasks related to the construction, maintenance, repair, installation and monitoring of City streets and utilities systems and infrastructure. All levels of experience considered for the 3 current vacancies.
ARCATA, CA


Marijuana Enforcement Team Finds ‘Numerous’ Environmental Violations Involving Nearby Watersheds While Raiding Illegal SoHum Grows, HCSO Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On June 6, 2022, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served two search warrants to investigate illegal cannabis cultivation in the Southern Humboldt area. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Water Resources Control Board and Humboldt County Code Enforcement assisted in the service of the warrants.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA


OBITUARY: ﻿Danny George Heavilin, 1940-2022

﻿Danny George Heavilin passed away at the age of 81 on April 22, 2022 under the care of Hospice and the staff at Seaview Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Eureka. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Heavilin, five children, Shannon, Justin, Raymond, Carla, and Rachel, brother Jack Heavilin, sister Dolores Freiberg, and numerable grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Danny was born in Lakeview, Oregon in 1940 to parents Oral (Slim) and Mary, lifetime cattle ranchers of Eastern Oregon.
EUREKA, CA


CHP Seeks Help in Locating Suspect in Highway 299 Hit-and-Run, Says That He May be in the Willow Creek Area

On May 24, 2022, at approximately 1510 hours, the CHP Trinity River Area was advised of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on SR - 299 in front of the Salyer Store in unincorporated Trinity County. CHP Willow Creek units were the first to arrive on scene and discovered the driver of the Toyota had fled the scene. The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital in Humboldt County for suspected major injuries.
WILLOW CREEK, CA


Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Hours on Highway 101 Near Bayside Cutoff

On 06/05/2022, at approximately 3:04 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, North of Bayside Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Mercury Mariner, driven by 32-year-old Kayla Guest of McKinleyville. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and rendered aid to the involved parties. Due to the severity, the involved pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
BAYSIDE, CA



actionnewsnow.com

School leaves empty graduation chair in memory of 8th grade murder victim

GERBER, Calif. - Friday night there will be a special tribute at a graduation ceremony at Gerber Elementary School in Tehama County. There will be an empty chair to represent the 8th grade student who was murdered less than two months before he was able to graduate. That empty chair is in memory of 14-year-old Efrain Vargas, Jr.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA


CHP Looking for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Sent a McK Cyclist to the Hospital Yesterday

On 06/06/2022, at approximately 1615 hours, Davis was riding his bicycle northbound on McKinleyville Avenue, approaching Hiller Road. Davis stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, and observed a vehicle he described as a silver, newer, “boxy” van with dark tinted windows approaching the intersection from westbound Hiller Road. Davis observed the vehicle slowing, and proceeded into the intersection. The vehicle failed to come to a stop, and proceeded through the intersection, colliding with Davis, knocking him to the ground, and resulting in injuries to his shoulder and leg. After the crash, the driver of the vehicle briefly exited her vehicle, looked at Davis lying on the ground, and then fled the scene of the crash westbound on Hiller Road. Davis described the driver of the vehicle as a dark complected woman in her mid to late 30s, with long black hair, wearing a floral pattern dress. Davis continued to his residence where he contacted CHP to report the crash. He was subsequently transported, via ambulance, to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Three arrested during minor decoy operation in Anderson on Friday

ANDERSON, Calif. - Three people were taken into custody during a minor decoy operation that took place in Anderson on Friday. Officers of the Anderson Police Department and members from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control partnered up Friday for a minor decoy shoulder tap operation at various locations around the city of Anderson.
ANDERSON, CA


Arcata Police Arrest 31-Year-Old Man in Connection With Valley West Shooting Incident

On Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 2:03 am, Arcata Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of 5200 Carlson Park Drive in Valley West. The adult male victim reported being shot at by an adult male named “Josh.” Upon further investigation APD Officers learned there was a verbal dispute over suspected stolen property between the victim and 31 year old Joshua Lee Harris. The dispute escalated to where Harris shot a handgun at the victim, missing him. There were no reported injuries.
ARCATA, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. JULIAN RICHARD LAFAYETTE EPD Arrest or Detention...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA


Police Investigating Explosion in the Bayshore Mall Parking Lot Yesterday

Eureka Police Department is currently investigating an explosion that occurred on June 2, 2022, at about 10:36 a.m., at the 3300 block of Broadway (Bayshore Mall parking lot). The EPD would like to remind our community members if something seems out of place or appears suspicious, such as a device emitting smoke, don’t approach the item(s), immediately gain distance from the device and call 9-1-1. This is an ongoing investigation and no more information is available to share at this time.

Community Policy