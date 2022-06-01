[UPDATED] Some Folks Missed the Reporting Deadline, But Here are the Local Campaign Fundraising Totals With Less Than a Week Before Election Day

On 06/06/2022, at approximately 1615 hours, Davis was riding his bicycle northbound on McKinleyville Avenue, approaching Hiller Road. Davis stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, and observed a vehicle he described as a silver, newer, “boxy” van with dark tinted windows approaching the intersection from westbound Hiller Road. Davis observed the vehicle slowing, and proceeded into the intersection. The vehicle failed to come to a stop, and proceeded through the intersection, colliding with Davis, knocking him to the ground, and resulting in injuries to his shoulder and leg. After the crash, the driver of the vehicle briefly exited her vehicle, looked at Davis lying on the ground, and then fled the scene of the crash westbound on Hiller Road. Davis described the driver of the vehicle as a dark complected woman in her mid to late 30s, with long black hair, wearing a floral pattern dress. Davis continued to his residence where he contacted CHP to report the crash. He was subsequently transported, via ambulance, to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO