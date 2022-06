On the morning of June 2, 2022 Robert Joseph Bozarth entered eternal rest. Robert was born on April 26th 1971 to Robert (Bob) F. Bozarth and Charla L. Biggs in Miami Oklahoma. Robert had an infectious smile that no one will ever forget. He was voted most friendly of the Guthrie High School class of 1989. Robert started his career as a professional photographer alongside his father at their Guthrie business, Bozarth Photography. Many in our community were blessed by the memories he so creatively captured.

