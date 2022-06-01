VERY AFFORDABLE WELL KEPT DUPLEX APARTMENTS

A three-bedroom home has gone up sale for the bargain price of just £5000. The mid-terraced house on Pine Street, Stanley, County Durham has gone on sale and is perfect for a young family. The property has one living room, a kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, a lobby and a...
Is there ever a valid excuse to leave your spouse behind when you promised to take them with you?. Marriage has a reputation for not being an easy relationship to maintain, and a lot of married couples will agree that it takes active work and intention to make it last in the long run.
A manor house in South Wales with a Neo-Grecian temple, an underground games room, 75 acres of peacock-dotted land and a tennis court has gone on the market for £6.5million. The Georgian mansion of Glen Usk, in South Wales, contains eight bedrooms and six bathrooms as well as a drawing room, sitting room and tennis court.
Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
Upon entering this elegant mansion through the tree-lined pathway, you would never guess you were walking alongside an expertly hidden garage that houses luxury cars underground. Buried under the gravel, behind the spectacular home's grand gates, a secret door lifts up to reveal the passageway that leads down into the...
Blink and you would have missed Ben Simmons’s time in the San Fernando Valley gated community of Hidden Hills. The Brooklyn Nets point guard bought a modern farmhouse-style home in the neighborhood last June for $17.5 million, and now according to the LA Times, he’s listed that same property for $23 million.
Cool beds can have a positive impact on your kids. Anything designed for kids is cute, even something as big and as robust as a bed. Here, we’ll share plenty of cool beds for kids and teenagers that will inspire your next bedroom makeover. The beds are some much...
Three-piece suites, drinks trolleys and inspirational wall quotes no longer feature in most of the stylish living rooms in Britain - and have been replaced by corner sofas, sustainable furniture and smart tech, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 adults identified what Britons think are the top 20...
Breaking a large room that needs a revamp into small one- or two-day projects can be a great way to make a big redo feel less overwhelming. This kind of piecemeal makeover proves that a small project can make a big difference, too. Not everything needs to be complete all at once, and not every makeover requires demo.
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
Some of Apartment Therapy's favorite outdoor spaces are those that prove that no space is too small to enjoy al fresco dining, sipping, reading, or relaxing. Several stylish balconies have great ideas for small space decorating, whether indoors or out.
If there’s something we never get tired of seeing, it’s a great makeover. Whether it’s transforming a retro bathroom into a modern oasis or giving a lackluster bedroom a fresh look, pros perform these design miracles all the time. To give designers a chance to showcase their...
It appears a dedicated home office is not the top priority for homebuyers any longer — at least in the U.K. A new study from real estate agency Purplebricks has found that the home office is no longer the most popular room in British households, but rather, it’s now the dining room. Among buyers, 70 percent say they want a separate dining room for entertaining purposes, while only 64 percent seek en-suite bathrooms, 55 percent for offices, and 48 percent for kitchen islands.
