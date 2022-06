MIAMI COUNTY, IN- On this Sunday’s Miami County Conversation we hear from Angela Case and Sara Welke with St. Vincent de Paul in Miami County. Angela and Sara share information on the ongoing remodeling of the new location at 35 E. 6th Street in Peru, which they plan to have fully functioning this Fall. They also discuss how the funds from sales in the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store help people in the community in a variety of ways.

