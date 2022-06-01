ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

By Louis Llovio
businessobserverfl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port...

www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Highly anticipated container park to open in Tampa suburb

Under construction for two years, Krate, an ambitious container park concept, is set to open Saturday at the Grove at Wesley shopping center. Krate’s 94 containers, according to a news release, house 46 one-of-a-kind restaurants and retail shops. It was developed by Mishorim Gold Properties, which bought the Grove at Wesley Chapel complex for $64 million in September 2019 and invested $110 million in renovations and upgrades, including a miniature golf course that’s slated to open later this year.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Region receives nearly $16M grant for Tampa-Orlando rail project

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $15.875 million grant that will support the development of intercity passenger rail service between Orlando and Tampa. The funds, according to a press release, come from the agency’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program and will be matched by Brightline, a privately held transportation company that has already developed passenger rail service between Miami and West Palm Beach. Brightline is in the midst of building an extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando, which is expected to be complete at the end of 2022 and carry passengers in 2023.
TAMPA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Fort Myers land in limbo marketed to developers

A 36-acre parcel has been leased since 2000 from the city of Fort Myers to a private company with the intent to attract new business to Fort Myers. But the land at 5600 Lee Blvd., if sold, could reap profits for the private company, not the city. Public records show...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
Charlotte County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Port Charlotte, FL
Business
Charlotte County, FL
Business
Port Charlotte, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Real Estate
Port Charlotte, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Closures ahead of Potential Tropical System 1

Tropical System 1 isn’t just taking away sunshine and clear skies in Southwest Florida. Here is a list of events that have now been canceled due to the ongoing storm. While Tropical System 1 continues to downpour, Southwest Florida is seeing cancelations on Friday. Here’s a developing list of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Condo formerly owned by well-known philanthropist on the market for nearly $8M

A waterfront condominium within the gated Longboat Key Club recently stepped foot onto the market for $7.95 million. The 5,100-square-foot residence is the highest priced listing in the L’Ambiance condominium complex, according to a statement. It’s being marketed exclusively by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Laura Pearson and Carmen Baskind, who both work in the downtown Sarasota office.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Diana Corrigan calls it a career at St. Armand's Circle

The next time Diana Corrigan visits her beloved St. Armands Circle, it will be as a visitor for the first time in more than two decades. In a heartfelt letter to merchants, former board members and other friends of the Circle, Corrigan last week announced her resignation as emeritus executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, relinquishing her duties on Tuesday to successor Rachel Burns after an 18-month transition.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#South America#Investor#Murdock Town Center#Walmart Supercenter#Target#Havertys Furniture#Office Depot#Eye Centers#Llc#Murdock Owner#Linkedin
WINKNEWS.com

Sandbags in Southwest Florida: Where to find them, how to make them

Here is a guide to finding sandbags in Southwest Florida for those preparing for severe weather, or making them yourself, as well as general tips on their use. WINK News scoured Southwest Florida ahead of the landfall of what will likely form into Tropical Storm Alex and was able to find a few sandbags at local Lowe’s stores.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Storm isn’t deterring visitors from enjoying Southwest Florida

Weather can be extremely unpredictable, and hurricane season alone can ruin some vacation plans. But people arriving at RSW refuse to let the weather ruin their stay in Southwest Florida. It’s one thing for people to vacation when a hurricane’s bearing down. It’s quite different when an unorganized rain-maker is...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa lighting company shuffles leadership team

Volt Lighting, a Tampa-based maker and distributor of lights for a wide variety of outdoor applications, has hired John DiNardi as its new president. He succeeds founder Alan Brynjolfsson in the role. According to a news release, Brynjolfsson — who recently made news when he raised the company’s starting minimum...
TAMPA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Vinyl gets even cooler for Record Store Day in Fort Myers

Forget Black Friday. Record Store Day is where the real money’s at for some Southwest Florida stores. The annual event is the biggest, busiest day of the year for many independent U.S. record stores and vinyl lovers. And that’s true for the three Southwest Florida stores taking part in Record Store Day this Saturday.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Opening of Zeppe’s Tavern rocks North Naples

Zeppe’s Tavern performed its own opening act this week. Originally anticipated to take the stage last December, Zeppe’s restaurant and bar wowed the crowd with its rockin’ debut Wednesday in North Naples. Zeppe’s introduced its first location outside of Ohio to replace Naples Brewhouse, which closed last...
NAPLES, FL
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
SANIBEL, FL
FingerLakes1.com

Where are home sellers dropping prices?

Nationwide, home sellers are dropping their prices to attract buyers. Some cities have seen a 33% price reduction. Tax free weekends: Here’s which 17 states are offering tax free weekends. Where are prices dropping?. Mortgage rates are still on the rise. However, places that buyers rushed too over the...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy