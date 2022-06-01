ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

What physicians get paid in 5 top-ranked states to practice

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho is the best state to practice medicine in 2022, according to Medscape's rankings released May...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for attacking companies offering to cover travel expenses for out-of-state abortions

Right-wing congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come under fire for criticising companies that have offered to help cover employees’ travel costs for abortion procedures. “Anyone else consider that these companies suddenly offering to pay for employee abortions are doing so just to avoid paying maternity leave?” the Republican from Colorado tweeted on Monday.“Cheaper to kill the baby … true evil personified.”In response to a leaked draft opinion earlier this month which indicated the Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v Wade, a number of executives in the boardrooms of major American companies have issued statements that expresses their commitment...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis moves to ban transgender youth and Medicaid recipients from all transition care

The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, there will be a scramble in the state courts

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, if it overturns Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, won’t necessarily return abortion to the democratic process. Just as Roe interpreted the Constitution to protect abortion rights, state supreme courts may interpret their respective state constitutions to do the same.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho Health
State
Georgia State
State
Idaho State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
Salon

How will laws against abortion be enforced? Other countries offer chilling examples

Within the next month it is very likely the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the federal constitutional right to an abortion. When that happens, dormant trigger laws in many states will immediately go into effect and abortion will become a crime. Because abortion will be regulated at the state level, enforcement and penalties will vary greatly. Kentucky, South Dakota, North Dakota, Tennessee, South Carolina and Missouri are just some of the states that would make providing an abortion a felony, with penalties including jail time up to 20 years. Other states, too impatient to wait for the court decision, have already moved to increase penalties for either having or providing an abortion. Louisiana attempted to classify abortion as a homicide, although lawmakers there have since walked back the effort. Texas is uniquely punitive, criminalizing abortion after six weeks and incentivizing enforcement through the private sector by offering bounties of $10,000 cash to deputized ordinary citizens who can sue anyone involved in providing an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Abortion Will Be Illegal

On Wednesday, May 25, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law the most restrictive abortion ban in the country. The state law bans abortion from the point of fertilization, with exceptions for pregnancies resulting from sexual assault by a family member or other perpetrator, or if the life of the pregnant person is at stake. […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physicians
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Louisiana Stacks Up

An estimated 221,292,360 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.6% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Louisiana, 53.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average. Lower than average vaccination rates in Louisiana appear to be attributable in […]
LOUISIANA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Change won't appear overnight in many states if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Individual states and some cities are taking legal steps to either limit or allow abortions, gearing up for what will likely be a fierce national battle if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the constitutional right to abortion. The Supreme Court is set to soon release a final verdict on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, one month after a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion showed it could reverse Roe v. Wade. But a ruling – likely to come sometime in June or July 2022 – will be only one important step in the ongoing national abortion saga. While 13 states,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Abortion providers and advocates sue Florida over state’s ‘dangerous’ 15-week ban

Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates in Florida have filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the state’s ban on abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy, arguing that the law – which threatens to jail doctors and makes no exceptions for rape or incest – violates the state constitution’s privacy protections.The state constitutional challenge comes as Americans wait for a decision from the US Supreme Court in a case involving a similar Mississippi law following a leaked draft opinion to overturn abortion protections from Roe v Wade.A group of civil rights and reproductive health groups in Florida filed the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The struggle to save Mississippi's last abortion clinic

It is known as the Pink House, and they are its defenders.They welcome patients and shepherd them inside, often placing themselves between a pregnant person and an anti-abortion protester denouncing them as sinners. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, ending protections for abortion care across the US, the Pink House would close with “disastrous” effect, according to the defenders.Independent TV spoke to the volunteer escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, determined to save the last remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi.Sign up to our US evening newsletter here Read More Trump’s former press secretary uses Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not gunsPlatinum Jubilee street party sits empty in memory of Grenfell victimsFifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

State courts could overturn abortion bans in red states

Story originally from Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. If the federal right to abortion is erased by the U.S. Supreme Court in a few weeks as expected, the legal spotlight will shift immediately to state courts, where experts say judges in some conservative states could surprise everyone and uphold the right to […] The post State courts could overturn abortion bans in red states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

COVID-fatigued health workers are mobilizing

Health care workers nationwide are organizing and pushing for workplace changes like better pay or more favorable staffing ratios after waves of pandemic-fueled burnout and frustration. Why it matters: COVID-19 and its aftereffects triggered an exodus of health care workers. Those who stayed are demanding more from health systems that...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy