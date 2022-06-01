ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Two dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

wfft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died and five others have been...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a driver of a semi has been arrested after being involved in a six-vehicle crash that resulted in two deaths Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened around 3 p.m. in the area of mile marker 71. Indiana State...
abc57.com

Vehicle lands in Christiana Creek following crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – One person was injured on Friday after the vehicle she was driving crashed and landed in a creek along Brownsville Street, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 3:53 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Christiana Creek. According to the investigation, the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
SCDNReports

Indiana Liquor Store Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead

Indiana Liquor Store Stabbing Leaves 1 DeadSCDN Graphics Department. In Indiana, a deadly stabbing investigation is underway. According to the Police Department, officers were dispatched to a liquor store around 12:20 p.m. on a stabbing report.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
South Bend, IN
Accidents
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
95.3 MNC

More than 100 pounds of marijuana taken by La Porte County police

More than 100 pounds of pot were taken by police in La Porte County. It happened at the end of May, when an SUV was pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road for tailgating. Police say that the car smelled of marijuana and that there were suitcases in the back seat, covered by a blanket.
LA PORTE, IN
WANE-TV

Vehicle hits 3 parked cars; driver seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was hurt after police said she crashed into three parked cars north of downtown Fort Wayne early Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Northwood Boulevard, just south of East State Boulevard. According to police, the driver –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police searching for missing 32-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Quentin Brown, who was last seen on May 28 in the area of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Brown is 5 foot 9 inches tall, around 120 to 135...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Main Street near old Saint Joseph Hospital is closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Due to the demolition of the former St. Joe Hospital, West Main Street is currently closed to all traffic. The closure on Main Street is between Broadway and Van Buren Street. The road is expected to remain closed until June 27. The sidewalks will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Toll Road#Traffic Accident#Ap
SCDNReports

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with Dog

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with DogIndiana State Police. A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog. A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
wfft.com

Allen County coroner IDs man killed in West Rudisill Boulevard weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a Memorial Day Weekend shooting in Fort Wayne. At 11:48 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard, less than a half-mile from South Side High School, after several people called 911 saying they heard gunshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
SCDNReports

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment Fire

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment FireSCDN Photo Archive. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Indiana after she was killed in an apartment fire. The woman reportedly evacuated the Indianapolis apartment building fire twice, but re-entered the building multiple times and then was killed by smoke inhalation.
abc57.com

17-year-old shot in Elkhart Tuesday night

ELKHART, Ind. – A 17-year-old reported being shot by an unknown person in Elkhart on Tuesday night, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 10:17 p.m., an officer was called to a local hospital for a shooting report. The officer spoke to the 17-year-old victim, who said he was brought...
ELKHART, IN
WISH-TV

$5 gas arrives in Indianapolis as state hits record high for 3rd straight day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stations on the northwest side of Indianapolis had regular gas at more than $5 a gallon on Friday, according to GasBuddy reports. Three of the stations with regular gas at $5.09 a gallon were at the intersection of State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue and South High School Road. A visual check of those three stations’ signs about 3:30 p.m. Friday showed only one had gas at $5.09. The fourth station with the $5.09 price was nearby on Ameriplex Parkway, according to the GasBuddy reports, and News 8 was working to confirm that amount.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

One person recovering after shooting in South Bend

One person is recovering after a shooting in South Bend. Officers were called, Tuesday night, May 31, to the 2700 block of Fredrickson Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate word about any suspects, arrests or information about what led to the shooting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One dead after fatal crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One is dead following a fatal crash in Fulton County on Tuesday. It occurred just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were sent to 610 S. SR 14 for a single car crash. When they arrived on scene, first responders found the driver entrapped and unresponsive in the car.
FULTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy