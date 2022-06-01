Two dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a driver of a semi has been arrested after being involved in a six-vehicle crash that resulted in two deaths Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened around 3 p.m. in the area of mile marker 71. Indiana State...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. – One person was injured on Friday after the vehicle she was driving crashed and landed in a creek along Brownsville Street, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 3:53 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Christiana Creek. According to the investigation, the...
An Indiana State Police Sergeant’s vehicle was struck by a driver while the officer was conducting a traffic stop. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, on I-80, eastbound, near the 10 mile-marker. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country, driven...
Indiana Liquor Store Stabbing Leaves 1 DeadSCDN Graphics Department. In Indiana, a deadly stabbing investigation is underway. According to the Police Department, officers were dispatched to a liquor store around 12:20 p.m. on a stabbing report.
More than 100 pounds of pot were taken by police in La Porte County. It happened at the end of May, when an SUV was pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road for tailgating. Police say that the car smelled of marijuana and that there were suitcases in the back seat, covered by a blanket.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was hurt after police said she crashed into three parked cars north of downtown Fort Wayne early Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Northwood Boulevard, just south of East State Boulevard. According to police, the driver –...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Quentin Brown, who was last seen on May 28 in the area of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Brown is 5 foot 9 inches tall, around 120 to 135...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Due to the demolition of the former St. Joe Hospital, West Main Street is currently closed to all traffic. The closure on Main Street is between Broadway and Van Buren Street. The road is expected to remain closed until June 27. The sidewalks will...
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is likely leaving 19 campuses plus several other facilities across the state at the end of the month, which has many workers wondering whether they will have jobs and what might happen to residents at those facilities. Early last month,...
Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with DogIndiana State Police. A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog. A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a Memorial Day Weekend shooting in Fort Wayne. At 11:48 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard, less than a half-mile from South Side High School, after several people called 911 saying they heard gunshots.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 2,700 died from drug overdoses last year in Indiana. Indiana’s drug overdose dashboard shows 138 in Allen County alone in the same time frame. APALD continues fight against opioids with 2nd annual rally at Allen County Courthouse.
Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment FireSCDN Photo Archive. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Indiana after she was killed in an apartment fire. The woman reportedly evacuated the Indianapolis apartment building fire twice, but re-entered the building multiple times and then was killed by smoke inhalation.
ELKHART, Ind. – A 17-year-old reported being shot by an unknown person in Elkhart on Tuesday night, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 10:17 p.m., an officer was called to a local hospital for a shooting report. The officer spoke to the 17-year-old victim, who said he was brought...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stations on the northwest side of Indianapolis had regular gas at more than $5 a gallon on Friday, according to GasBuddy reports. Three of the stations with regular gas at $5.09 a gallon were at the intersection of State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue and South High School Road. A visual check of those three stations’ signs about 3:30 p.m. Friday showed only one had gas at $5.09. The fourth station with the $5.09 price was nearby on Ameriplex Parkway, according to the GasBuddy reports, and News 8 was working to confirm that amount.
One person is recovering after a shooting in South Bend. Officers were called, Tuesday night, May 31, to the 2700 block of Fredrickson Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate word about any suspects, arrests or information about what led to the shooting.
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One is dead following a fatal crash in Fulton County on Tuesday. It occurred just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were sent to 610 S. SR 14 for a single car crash. When they arrived on scene, first responders found the driver entrapped and unresponsive in the car.
