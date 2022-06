New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson was suspended one game after some controversial comments he made in the direction of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. After reportedly calling Anderson “Jackie” in reference to Jackie Robinson, Donaldson’s comments sparked significant blowback from the White Sox as well as fans across the league. Donaldson’s own teammates even admitted his comments were out of line, including Aaron Judge. In response to Judge’s comments, the veteran third baseman addmited he was a bit disappointed that the organization didn’t have his back over the situation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO