PFAS shuts down wells in the communities of Adams, Marshfield

By Isiah Holmes
wisconsinexaminer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental groups are sounding the alarm after drinking water wells in the communities of Marshfield and Adams were shut down last week due to tests by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that found levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluroralkyl substances) high enough to be harmful for humans. Bill...

wisconsinexaminer.com

cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Five years after massive manure spill, residents fighting for clean water

In late 2016, a pipe burst at the Emerald Sky Dairy, a factory farm in the town of Emerald in St. Croix County. The resulting leak ended up spilling nearly 300,000 gallons of manure into the surrounding wetlands and water systems.  The farm, which has a permit to operate as a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation […] The post Five years after massive manure spill, residents fighting for clean water appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Climate Change May Be Impacting Wisconsin's Walleye

(Bob Hague, WRN) A new report suggests climate change is impacting Wisconsin’s signature game fish and anglers may need to get hooked on other species. Zach Feiner is a research scientist at the UW–Madison Center for Limnology, and lead author on the walleye report. “Walleye are a cold water species, so they prefer lakes with cool temperatures or lakes that have areas of cold water that they can stay in.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: The state of the Dairy State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin. The state accounts for 25% of all U.S. cheese production and 48% of specialty cheese production. It ranks #1 for the number of dairy farms -- 23% of all dairy farms in the nation -- and #2 for the number of cows (we have 14% of the dairy cows).
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Rolling power outage warning

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- This summer brings with it the unpopular potential for rolling power outages. That warning tonight to Wisconsin power companies from the organization that oversees electrical needs across the Midwest. The Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) has Wisconsin in a high-risk category for energy emergencies now through...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Why are most Wisconsin waterfalls up north?

Spending time in nature has become more popular during the pandemic. Getting outside to enjoy Wisconsin’s waterfalls is a part of that, and it prompted someone to ask WHYsconsin why the northern part of the state seems to have a monopoly on waterfalls. Tom Hornung from Madison was entering...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

UW Health can bargain with unions, AG Kaul says in legal opinion

UW Health is free to voluntarily recognize and bargain with employee unions under Wisconsin Law, according to an opinion issued Thursday by Attorney General Josh Kaul. The opinion also holds out the possibility that the UW Hospital and Clinics Authority (UWHCA), the corporate entity that governs the UW Health system, could be bound by state laws that ensure union rights for private sector employees in Wisconsin. But the opinion states it is “not conclusive” on that possibility.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

What's the status of gun safety legislation in Wisconsin?

America continues to be plagued by relentless mass shootings and rising homicide rates in cities. In Wisconsin, legislative Democrats and Republicans have diametrically opposed views on how to tackle the problems. Democrats say easy access to guns is a public health issue, while Republicans hold tight to the Second Amendment.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Saturday is National Trails Day in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public to celebrate National Trails Day on June 4 by visiting state trails. Whether by foot, bike, horse, ATV or watercraft, Wisconsin has thousands of miles of trails to enjoy. This year, National Trails Day falls on...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against 17 Business Owners Trying To Recoup Losses

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against 17 business owners who were trying to recover their losses from the coronavirus pandemic. They say the pandemic and its resulting precautions forced them to close their doors, costing them customers and profits. Society Insurance says their policies didn’t cover coronavirus losses. The state’s high court ruled unanimously that the insurance policies held by the businesses covered things like fires, but not events like a virus outbreak. This week’s ruling reverses a decision by a judge in Milwaukee County.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

Private election grants weren’t bribes, Dane Co. Judge says

A Dane County judge on Wednesday denied a right-wing lawyer’s lawsuit alleging that private grants the City of Madison received to assist with administering the 2020 election constituted bribery. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke affirmed a previous decision by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, dismissing a complaint brought...
DANE COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Waukesha County judge clears way for hearing on Kettle Moraine School’s secret gender policy

(The Center Square) – Another Wisconsin school district is looking at a possible trial over its secret school gender policy. A Waukesha County judge on Wednesday dismissed a motion from the Kettle Moraine School District to dismiss a lawsuit brought by parents who say their policy of allowing kids to transition genders while at school and not tell parents is harming their children.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
Urban Milwaukee

State Democrats Push Legislation Changing Gun Laws

With every legislative session since Gov. Tony Evers took office, the governor and Democratic lawmakers have sought legislation that they say could tamp down, at least slightly, the proliferation of firearms in Wisconsin. They’ve been ignored or rebuffed by leaders of the Legislature’s Republican majority each time. Even...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WEA Trust, Health Tradition Health Plan leaving Wisconsin’s insurance market by end of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — WEA Trust and the Health Tradition Health Plan are getting out of Wisconsin’s health insurance market by the end of the year. In a news release Wednesday, the groups said existing plan members will be covered until they choose new coverage or until December 31, whichever is earlier. WEA Trust will continue members’ long term care, life and vision coverage.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's April Commodity Prices

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during April in Wisconsin was $6.89 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. This was 55-cents above March and $1.74 more than April 2021. Soybean prices were 30-cents higher for the month at $15.50 per bushel....
WISCONSIN STATE
westbendcurrent.com

The Case of the Missing Bubblers

The mystery of the disappearing water fountains has been solved. After a group of water fountains on West Bend High Schools’ second floor suddenly went missing a few weeks ago, students were curious to know what had happened. They were surprised when they found empty spaces in the hallways instead of the familiar water fountains that existed near each restroom.
WEST BEND, WI

