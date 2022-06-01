ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska, IN

Husker football's June camps open to the public

By Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZN3l_0fxYwy3500
Nebraska football's June camps will be open to the public, beginning with Friday's Friday Night Lights camp. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The month of June is a massive one for Nebraska football's recruiting efforts, and Husker fans will be able to see many of those targets up close.

Memorial Stadium will be open to fans for four camps this month, beginning with this Friday's Friday Night Lights camp.

All four camps are free for fans to attend.

The other camps include the 7-on-7 Camp (Sunday), the second Friday Night Lights camp (June 17), and the Adidas Pipeline OL/DL Camp (June 18).

Both Friday Night Lights camps will run from about 6-8 p.m., with Gate 3 of Memorial Stadium opening at 5 p.m. Fans can enter through Gate 3 and sit in West Stadium, in sections 21-31.

West Stadium will be the only place fans are allowed to sit for all four camps. The concourse will not be accessible during the camps.

The 7-on-7 camp will begin at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. The Adidas Pipeline camp will run from about 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

ADA seating will be available on the West apron of Memorial Stadium, and restrooms will be available in the northwest and southwest corners, as well as South Stadium.

Fans may bring limited food and non-alcoholic beverages to the event. Coolers are not allowed.

Parking will be available in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Champions Club, North Stadium, 14th and Avery Surface Lot, 14th and Avery Parking Garage. Parking in all of those lots will be $5 per vehicle.

Fans will not be allowed on the field before, during, or after the event, and may not interact with campers during the event.

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin transfers to UNLV

Ashley Scoggin, who spent most of two seasons with the Nebraska women's basketball team, has transferred to UNLV for the final part of her career, according to the Omaha World Herald. NU removed Scoggin from its roster in late February due to an incident at Penn State that also involved...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Nebraska, IN
Football
Nebraska, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
1011now.com

NCAA home runs leader hails from Beatrice

Kytan Fyfe will play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl before playing college football at South Dakota State. Megan Whittaker defeats Lindsey Thiele 6&5 to win the 99th Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship. Humble Hogue rewrites NWU record book. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT. Bella Hogue is a...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

2023 PG Clemmons commits to Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska men’s basketball program received a commitment from point guard Chase Clemmons on Friday. Clemmons – a Class of 2023 prospect from Greenville, South Carolina – chose the Huskers over interest from Georgetown, Georgia and Houston. He is Nebraska’s first known 2023 commit, according...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Huskers welcome Kansas transfer Lacasse

The Nebraska women's tennis team bolstered its ranks when Head Coach Scott Jacobson announced the signing of Raphaelle Lacasse to the 2022-23 roster. Lacasse, a native of Montreal, Canada, joins Baylor transfer Ana Carmen Zamburek as recent commits for next year's team. A transfer from Kansas, Lacasse spent the last year with the Jayhawks and brings an impressive resume to Nebraska. Last season, she was a constant in the doubles and singles line up and helped the Jayhawks achieve a top 30 national ranking.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Alcoholic Beverages#American Football#College Football#Husker#Champions Club
1011now.com

Homegrown slugger leads college softball’s home runs race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Off-season workouts consist of batting practice and training sessions in Beatrice, Nebraska for college softball’s home runs leader. Addie Barnard is back in her hometown after slugging a record-setting 33 homers during her sophomore season at Wichita State. Barnard’s total ranks third-best in NCAA history.
BEATRICE, NE
knopnews2.com

Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin has committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The announcement was made by UNLV’s head coach Lindy La Rocque. Scoggin spent two seasons with the Huskers and started in all 40 games she played. Scoggin scored 346 points in...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska state champion transfers to Creighton

(Omaha) -- The Creighton tennis program picked up a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Those pledges came from Leanne Kendall and Bianca Rademacher. Kendall comes to Omaha from Bryant, where she won 74 matches in her four seasons, including 29 last season. Rademacher – a Lincoln East graduate – transfers...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Adidas
Panhandle Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Adventure Golf Center opening new 18-hole mini golf course

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln will soon welcome a brand new and unique mini-golf course, as Adventure Golf Center will open a third course. The new greens are designed to challenge even the most experienced golfers, but still fun for the entire family. “We have our two 1-hole miniature golf...
LINCOLN, NE
kelo.com

‘Real’ Nebraska Top Gun says persistence, tenacity needed to achieve elite ranking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KELO.com) — Loren Lippincott was helping his father clear some land with a bulldozer out in the Sandhills when suddenly, a F-4 Phantom jet roared overhead. They waved to get the pilot’s attention, and the pilot, likely based out of Lincoln, obliged, cutting a tight turn and performing an aerial roll overhead, before blasting off over the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
Fatherly

Sprawling grasslands rife with bison. Vast, crane-filled rivers. Abundant trails. Nebraska is ideal for a wildlife-centric family vacation.

Though some people might associate it with endless rows of cornfields and little else, Nebraska is well worth a trip. The state is more or less the Serengeti of the United States, home to a truly fascinating array of native flora and fauna. If you have some vacation time on the horizon, a wildlife-filled family road trip might be a perfect choice. From sprawling grasslands rife with bison to vast crane-filled rivers, there’s no shortage of spectacular attractions waiting for the amateur naturalist in your life.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska getting new license plate design, in 2023

BEATRICE – Nebraska residents will have a new license plate, for 2023. Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore revealed the new plate, at a news conference Tuesday in Lincoln. The First Lady says the plate was designed by Drew Davies and was among about a dozen designs...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy