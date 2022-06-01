Should the Vikings use Justin Jefferson like Cooper Kupp?

The Green Bay Packers have a few question marks at wide receiver as they enter 2022. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown are gone. Sammy Watkins, who has a long injury history and is not at voluntary OTA’s, was signed as a free agent. Green Bay also used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. In other words, there is a great deal of unproven talent in their wide receiver room. This, of course, includes last year’s third round draft pick, Amari Rodgers. Due to these questions, the Packers have long been connected to free agent wide receiver Julio Jones. Recently, PFF made a prediction of what Jones’ salary will look like.
