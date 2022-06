NORTH SMITHFIELD – The farm where a massive fire burned down a barn on Thursday had a second blaze in the early morning hours on Saturday, May 4. Now, North Smithfield police and the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the second incident in just three days at Phoenix Rising Horse Farm, and asking anyone who might have information or surveillance footage from the area to contact detectives.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO