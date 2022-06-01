ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard talks importance of having DC Josh Boyer back

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
When the Miami Dolphins took the field on Wednesday for the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp they did so with cornerback Xavien Howard making his debut for the 2022 offseason.

Howard received a new extension in April after the two sides had tabled discussions until the end of the season.

For the first time since 2018, Howard took the field without Brian Flores as his head coach. Mike McDaniel stands in that role now. However, the cornerback still has defensive coordinator Josh Boyer overseeing that side of the ball, and he understands the importance of having him around.

“Man, it’s great,” Howard said to the media after Wednesday’s session. “I’d say having somebody who knows what the defense – that was on the defense last year and just knows what we’ve been doing and trying to keep that and add a little bit more to the plays.”

In the two seasons since Boyer took over as defensive coordinator, Howard has played in 32 of 33 potential games, recording 101 tackles, 36 passes defended, 15 interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He’s also made two Pro Bowls and received first-team All-Pro honors once.

Without Flores, Howard says there are some differences, but a lot of it is the same.

“Right now I feel like it’s similar,” Howard said. “Some of it’s different, but we’re just learning right now, the new stuff that they’re bringing in.”

Continuity has been a central theme of the Dolphins’ defense to this point in the offseason, as they also re-signed nine members of the 2021 team that were on the open market, losing out on cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker Vince Biegel.

It’s not hard to understand why this is the case. Last season, Miami allowed just 21.9 points per game, and during their seven-game winning streak down the stretch, they held teams to just 11.7. If the unit can play up to their potential, they could be one of the best in the NFL, and it starts with Boyer and Howard.

