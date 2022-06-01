No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Wyoming for Second Week in a Row

I remember the first time I saw Wyoming stars away from the city lights. I was out camping with my cousin and uncle at Crystal Reservoir. It was one of those Wyoming nights that only happens after a scorching day of heat and sun - the kind where a gentle breeze seems to blow away the heat and welcome in the coolness of the evening. My cousin poured us each a glass of Pepsi (we were too young for a nightcap at the time,) and we sat on the trampoline and looked up.

WYOMING STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO