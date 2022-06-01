ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Wyoming for Second Week in a Row

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
Data updated Tuesday shows continued good news for Wyoming when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the second week in...

You Can Fish for Free in Wyoming This Saturday

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to participate in Free Fishing Day tomorrow, June 4. Held every year on the first Saturday of National Fishing and Boating Week, the event allows anyone to fish in Wyoming -- excluding the Wind River Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park -- without a license.
Cheney Calls ‘My Pillow Guy’ Comments On Wyoming Elections Lunacy

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney says recent comments by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claiming 20,000 votes were stolen in the 2020 Wyoming general election are "lunacy." My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, in an article published by Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday, was quoted as saying 20,000 votes were stolen in the 2020 Wyoming election. He also said anyone who doesn't agree with that is a "traitor" according to the article.
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms, possibly including large hail and strong gusty winds, are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeast Wyoming early this...
Gordon To Face Three Challengers in 2022 Gubernatorial Primary

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will battle three other candidates for the Republican nomination for governor in August, while incumbent congresswoman Liz Cheney faces four opponents in her bid for renomination. The deadline for major candidates to file for the primary election was Friday evening. Third-party candidates, such as Libertarians or...
Southeast Wyoming Has Not One, But Two of Summer’s Best Wild West Festivals

Now that we have surpassed Memorial Day Weekend, we have reached the unofficial start of summer. Bring on the summer festivals and all the outdoor concerts we can handle! With that idea in mind, obviously southeast Wyoming has at least one western festival that people are most certainly counting down the days to. But on a short list from at least one publication, Wyoming has not just one, but two of 'Summer's Best Wild West Festivals'.
Cool, Wet Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are expected to receive some much-needed precipitation over the next few days, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency says today (May 31) will fit that pattern:. Cooler than average temperatures will continue today with rain shower activity developing...
Woman Gored/Tossed 10 Feet in Air by Bison at Yellowstone National Park

According to the National Park Service, a 25-year-old female from Ohio was gored by a bison after being within 10 feet of the animal. The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.
5 Fantastic Lakes Near Laramie WY (Plus Boater Safety Tips)

Laramie nestles in a quiet valley between the Snowy and Laramie Mountain Ranges. The Gem City has some of the best scenery in Southeast Wyoming, with our snowy peaks, forests, and stunning sunsets. It's no wonder that so many of us spend our weekends and holidays enjoying the wonders of nature in Laramie's backyard.
Woman Miraculously Escapes Cow Moose Attack While Running On CO Trail

A trail runner was miraculously able to escape a wildlife attack during her recent run on a Colorado trail. According to a recent news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), CPW officials received a report of an injured female around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 26; as per the report, the female - whose identity hasn't been disclosed - was injured during a cow moose attack while running on the Campion Trail near Breckenridge, CO.
Trio of Wyoming Lawmakers Running For Secretary of State

Following the recent announcement that Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanon won't seek re-election this year, at least three well-known Wyoming legislators have thrown their hats into the ring for the office. More candidates could still jump in the race with the official filing period for Wyoming's primary election running...
What is Wyoming’s Favorite Food to Cook On the Grill?

The upcoming holiday weekend is likely to be filled with cookouts, barbecues, maybe some adult beverages for some get-togethers as Memorial Day weekend is just about upon us. It typically signifies the unofficial start of summer everywhere. So how are you spending yours. Are you going to be grill master for your planned celebration? And if so, what is your favorite food to throw on the grill? Wyoming's may be a bit of a surprise...
Good News, Boomers! Wyoming is a Really Bad State for Millennials

Millennials tend to not have the reputation. Every time something goes wrong, it seems like people want to blame the Millennials. And I'm not just saying that because I am one. Older generations like to stick us with the bill at the slightest inconvenience (metaphorically). It's as if the older generations don't realize there are generations after us (Millennials are born between 1981 and 1996). So maybe Boomers will be relieved to know that Wyoming has turned out to be a really bad state for Millennials.
Wyoming Whiskey Releases Special National Parks Bottle

If you're a collector of fine whiskey bottles or different whiskeys in general, the good news is Wyoming Whiskey has a special bottle release for national parks. This particular bottle is dedicated to a park near and dear to our hearts, Yellowstone National Park. The bottle is called National Parks No. 2 and the sales of this whiskey will benefit Yellowstone Forever.
WYO 70 Over Battle Pass Reopens for Summer Season

Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass has reopened for the summer season, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Monday evening. According to WYDOT, crews from Saratoga and Baggs started work on the 23-mile stretch in early May, using multiple rotary plows and other heavy equipment to clear large snowdrifts. "Be...
Heads Up! Hunting License Applications Due Soon

When autumn rolls around, the Cowboy State sees hundreds of hunters grab their gear and take to the wilderness for a weekend tracking game and enjoying nature. The hunting season is a big deal here; so much so, that licenses raked in over $56,363,841 in revenue for the state as of 2020.
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming.

