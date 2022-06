LEXINGTON, Ky. — New research from the University of Kentucky suggests the Black community is dealing with a rise in drug overdose deaths. Researchers say deadly overdoses more than doubled between 2016 and 2020. According to Public Health Reports, the Black overdose mortality rate increased by nearly 117% — from 21.2 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2016 to 46.0 per 100,000 in 2020.

