BOSTON – In an audit of the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association (MDAA), the Office of State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump (OSA) found that MDAA did not ensure employees received cybersecurity awareness training. The audit, which reviewed the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021, is one of several audits conducted by the OSA that have reviewed cybersecurity awareness training compliance.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO