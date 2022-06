If you want to break the bank when it comes to dinner, these places are within an hour of Bozeman. A few days ago, we did a post about the Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana, and according to the list, it was The TEN in Billings, Montana. The TEN is known for its beautifully cooked steaks, enhancements, and professional atmosphere.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO