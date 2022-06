True North Advisors announced this week that Zachary A. Kuhlman has been named senior wealth manager for its Fort Worth office. “Zachary has a servant’s heart by nature,” says Chris Pate, partner and managing director in Fort Worth. “He works to thoroughly understand a family’s goals and objectives, implements tailored planning solutions to accomplish those objectives, and is devoted to being a steward of wealth to the families he serves.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO