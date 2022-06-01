ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York street named after '90s hip-hop artist Big L

By April Clare Welsh
djmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA street in East Harlem, New York has been named after the late '90s hip-hop artist known as Big L. Big L, real name Lamont Coleman, was a founding member of Harlem hip-hop crew Children of the Corn alongside Mase, Cam’ron, Bloodshed, and McGruff. He signed to Columbia Records and...

CBS New York

Biggest names in hip-hop mark Notorious BIG's 50th birthday

NEW YORK -- New York City is honoring one of its most legendary home-grown entertainers -- the Notorious B.I.G.He would have turned 50 on Saturday, and some of the biggest names in hip-hop paid tribute to him Friday night.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, dozens of music industry heavy hitters stepped out for Biggie Smalls, considered one of the most influential rappers of all time."Almost everyone knows who he is. If you don't, like, where have you been? But I want to see the whole world, I want to see so many positive things come out of this," rapper Lil' Kim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Tells Story Of First Time He Heard Biggie's 'Who Shot Ya'

In honor of the 50th birthday of deceased rapper Biggie Smalls, JAY-Z has remarked on the unique relationship he and his fellow New York Hip Hop MC shared before the Brooklyn lyricist’s untimely death in March of 1997. On Sunday (May 22), the Roc Nation CEO joined TIDAL’s “A...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Tweet About Alicia Keys, Joe Removes Post

Swizz Beatz recently had to check Joe Budden for a disparaging tweet the rapper-turned-podcast cosigned about Swizz's wife Alicia Keys. Last night (May 26), Twitter user @heyjasmine posted an assessment about Keys' 2004 song "Diary." In her opinion, the R&B singer was outdone on the track by uncredited singer Jermaine Paul. "Alicia keys really got cooked on Diary," the Twitter user posted.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gillie Da Kid Says Lil Durk "Is The New Jay-Z" & The Internet Swiftly Reacts

This declaration has sparked a debate among generations of Hip Hop and the discussions don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Artists have been addressing pop culture trends on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper, and a clip that she shared on Instagram with Gillie Da Kid has ignited passionate takes about who the next Rap icon-mogul-business tycoon is in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Exclusive: Eve Recalls Induction Into Ruff Ryders And Rap Battle With DMX In ‘Origins Of Hip-Hop’ Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Hip-Hop heads are just days away from the premiere of A&E’s new docuseries, Origins of Hip-Hop. The highly-anticipated series will allow eight prominent rappers to detail personal and professional life-altering moments, obstacles, and lessons, accompanied by archival footage—as told by themselves and their inner circles. Among the featured stars is Eve, the former First Lady of Ruff Ryders, talk show host, and star of ABC’s Queens. In this exclusive snippet shared with VIBE, the Let There Be Eve rapper explains her first encounter with Ruff Ryders and how she wound up battling the entire crew including the...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Wu-Tang Clan Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'Wu-Tang Forever' With Special Edition Vinyl

Wu-Tang Clan’s iconic sophomore effort Wu-Tang Forever is getting a vinyl revamp in honor of its 25th anniversary. The legendary double project will be commemorated with a special vinyl pressing that includes a lyrical booklet, a silver-colored 7-inch single of “Triumph” with “Heaterz” as the B-side, and a reissue of the album’s double cassette in a slipcase.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Wu Tang Clan’s Epic ‘Wu Tang Forever’ Double CD LP Turns 25 Years Old!

On June 3, 1997, the Witty Unpredictable Talent And Natural Game gave the world a double dose of their killer bee stings when they dropped the Wu Tang Forever double CD LP. The album was executively produced by the Abbott himself, RZA, along with assistance from 4th Disciple, Inspectah Deck and True Master. Released to the public under the Loud/RCA imprint with direction from the illustrious Steve Rifkind, this album was certified gold in its first week and was certified 4X platinum by the RIAA within four months of its release.
MUSIC
Complex

Exclusive: Cam’ron-Hosted Paramount+ Home Makeover Series ‘Hip Hop My House’ Releases New Trailer

A new home makeover series hosted by Cam’ron is coming to Paramount+ this month. Hip Hop My House sees Cam’ron linking up with interior designer Zeez Louize to overhaul fans’ residences, complete with an assortment of guest stars who have been enlisted to further the experience by offering inspiration. Confirmed artists featured on the new show produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Anaïd Productions include 24KGoldn, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Tyga, and Nelly.
HIP HOP
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: N.W.A. Dropped Their Second LP ‘Efil4zaggin’ 31 Years Ago

On this date in 1991, “the world’s most dangerous group dropped their second and final album as a group, ironically titled Efil4zaggin on the Ruthless/Priority imprint. On the heels of Ice Cube departing from N.W.A. on a sour note to embark on a solo career, the now four-man group was slowly disbanding, but managed to churn out one last full length album. Dr. Dre and D.O.C. left the group to help form Death Row Records shortly after this project was released. The album offered up three singles; the memorable “Always Into Somethin”, “Appetite For Destruction”, which featured an Ice Cube sub and “The Days Of Wayback”. Because of the group’s success, the LP did eventually reach platinum status.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Lil Uzi Vert Says Jack Harlow Doesn’t Have White Privilege

Lil Uzi Vert does not agree with the sentiment that his labelmate Jack Harlow is advancing because of White privilege. On Sunday (May 30), TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi Vert in West Hollywood, Calif., where the rapper randomly happened to hop on the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus to mingle with fans. While flicking it up with excited passengers, Uzi was asked to assess whether Jack Harlow was becoming a big star due to his skin color.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Ringer

Atomic Bombast: ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ and the Apex of the Most Monumental Rap Group of All Time

There’s something to be said for maximalism: nine rappers with a 10th in tow, a barrage of clips from movies you’d never heard of, the eagle piece and all those funny-ass rings. In the quarter century since the Wu-Tang Clan’s sophomore record came out, people have scoffed that GZA, early on a 27-song, nearly two-hour album, takes shots at the rappers with “weak rhymes that’s mad long / Make it brief, son: half short and twice strong.” But little on Wu-Tang Forever is drawn out for its own sake. Its best verses are tightly coiled crime vignettes or serpentine dispatches from rappers who “talk strange like Björk,” its beats odd and texturally incongruent as ever, its moral center as metamorphosed as the nine Picassos U-God claims to own. The double LP, despite being positioned as a blockbuster, retains all the idiosyncrasy that had made Wu-Tang one of the unlikeliest pop acts in the world. There’s simply far more of it.
MUSIC

