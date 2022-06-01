New York street named after '90s hip-hop artist Big L

There’s something to be said for maximalism: nine rappers with a 10th in tow, a barrage of clips from movies you’d never heard of, the eagle piece and all those funny-ass rings. In the quarter century since the Wu-Tang Clan’s sophomore record came out, people have scoffed that GZA, early on a 27-song, nearly two-hour album, takes shots at the rappers with “weak rhymes that’s mad long / Make it brief, son: half short and twice strong.” But little on Wu-Tang Forever is drawn out for its own sake. Its best verses are tightly coiled crime vignettes or serpentine dispatches from rappers who “talk strange like Björk,” its beats odd and texturally incongruent as ever, its moral center as metamorphosed as the nine Picassos U-God claims to own. The double LP, despite being positioned as a blockbuster, retains all the idiosyncrasy that had made Wu-Tang one of the unlikeliest pop acts in the world. There’s simply far more of it.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO