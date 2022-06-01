ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Justice For James Lowery: Florida Cop Arrested Months After Shooting Black Man In Back Of Head

By Bruce C.T. Wright
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5xCz_0fxY2Wuu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7lFD_0fxY2Wuu00

Source: News 6


A Florida police officer was finally arrested and charged more than five months after he shot an unarmed Black man in the back of his head in a deadly case of mistaken identity.

Titusville Police Officer Joshua Payne on Wednesday was seemingly given a sympathetic charge of manslaughter for last year’s brutal killing of James Lowery despite the local medical examiner’s office ruling that the shooting was a homicide. Payne’s race and ethnicity are respectively listed as “white” and “Hispanic” on the probable cause affidavit .

Lawyers representing Lowery’s family said in an email to NewsOne that Payne’s charges were a step in the right direction toward accountability. However, they also stressed that the 29-year-old officer must be convicted to have any semblance of closure to yet another instance of preventable police violence.

Bodycam footage from the shooting has still not been made public and state law prevents Payne’s mugshot from being shared with the media.

Lowery, 40, was shot the day after this past Christmas after he may have been racially profiled while Payne was responding to a report of a physical attack on Dec. 26, 2021. Payne said Lowery fit the description of the reported suspect. When the officer approached, Lowery fled. Payne gave chase and fired off his Taser at Lowery, who kept running toward a fence. As Lowery began to scale the fence, so did Payne, still holding his Taser in his right hand and service weapon in the left, before firing off a single gunshot. Lowery was struck by the gunfire in the back of his head and pronounced dead on the scene.

As it turns out, Lowery was unarmed and not involved in the physical attack police responded to.

Payne’s mother previously told Florida Today that police were light on details when officials finally told her about her son’s killing days later.

“My son got killed that Sunday, the day after Christmas, and that following Tuesday, the chief came to my home and said he was very sorry. But they didn’t tell me anything,” Linda Lowery-Johnson said in April. “I feel like they should talk to us, tell us, so I can see what happened with my son.”

Civil rights attorney Natalie Jackson, who has been retained in the case, said she told Lowery’s family about Payne’s arrest and charges on Wednesday.

“They just broke out in tears,” Jackson said before adding: “The mother still doesn’t know about what happened in this case. There are body cams and we want to see that.”

The Brevard County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Lowery’s death a homicide.

Payne was released on a $15,000 bond shortly after he was arrested and booked on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Payne about a month after submitting its investigation’s findings in the case. State Attorney Archer ultimately recommended manslaughter charges against Payne, resulting in his arrest Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announcing Payne’s arrest,  “Manslaughter is the killing of a human being by an act, procurement, or gross culpable negligence, without lawful justification. This includes recklessness or lack of care when handling a dangerous weapon. The statute can also be proven if the defendant used excessive force during self-defense, or defense of another.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is also representing Lowery’s family, said Payne needs to pay for his deadly actions.

“Officer Payne targeted, stalked, tased, and shot James in the back of the head despite the fact that he wasn’t involved in the case that was being investigated, wasn’t armed, and was in no way threatening the officer,” Crump said.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

‘All He Had To Do Was Comply’: Houston Police Union Justifies Cop Fatally Shooting Jalen Randle In The Back Of His Neck

No Justice For Jason Walker: Off-Duty NC Cop Who Killed Black Man ‘Just Walking Home’ Isn’t Charged

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

New images released of Alabama inmate, corrections officer

The missing Alabama corrections officer and inmate accused of murder remain on the loose one week since his escape. The U.S. Marshals Service released a new batch of photos and artist renderings of the duo in hopes of finding them. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.May 6, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Walker
Person
Ben Crump
Complex

Two Former Police Officers Charged in Fatal Shooting of Oklahoma Father

Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old father of 8, Quadry Sanders. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, the former Lawton officers who shot and killed Sanders, were charged with first-degree manslaughter following the events of Dec. 5, per the Washington Post. After an internal investigation, both men were fired from their positions in January, and the new charges come from the Comanche County district attorney.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Race And Ethnicity#Police Brutality#Houston Police Department#Mistaken Identity#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

8-Year-Old Killed on Vacation in South Carolina by Man Randomly Firing at Cars, Police Say

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.
FLORENCE, SC
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy