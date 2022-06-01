ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Wyoming for Second Week in a Row

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
Data updated Tuesday shows continued good news for Wyoming when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the second week in...

cowboystatedaily.com

Get Ready For Six Dollar Gas In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gas prices seem high now but the worst is yet to come, at least according to one industry insider in Wyoming. A Laramie-based gasoline distributor said the likelihood of seeing gas prices over $6 per gallon this summer is a certainty.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Lowest-earning counties in Wyoming

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Report on Rooftop Solar in Wyoming to be Released

On Monday, June 13, energy experts from Crossborder Energy will release their report on the benefits and costs of rooftop solar in Wyoming in a webinar, Rooftop Solar in Wyoming: Analyzing Benefits & Costs. This webinar will cover the report’s findings, including a benefit-cost analysis of the impacts of residential rooftop solar on ratepayers in the service territories of several Wyoming utilities. The full report will be released during the webinar. The study was commissioned by Powder River Basin Resource Council, Wyoming Outdoor Council, and the Wyoming Chapter of the Sierra Club.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Zerba announces run for Wyoming state superintendent of public instruction

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jennifer Zerba, a Natrona County School District substitute teacher, announced June 2 that she is running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. As state superintendent of public instruction, she would work with the department and Wyoming educators to involve classroom educators in improving allocation of...
WYOMING STATE
City
Natrona, WY
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
You Can Fish for Free in Wyoming This Saturday

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to participate in Free Fishing Day tomorrow, June 4. Held every year on the first Saturday of National Fishing and Boating Week, the event allows anyone to fish in Wyoming -- excluding the Wind River Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park -- without a license.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Massive Spring Snowstorm Dumps Six Feet Of Snow On Beartooth Highway

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The most beautiful highway in America is still closed. A massive spring snowstorm has delayed the opening of the Beartooth Highway — which was dubbed the most beautiful in the U.S. years ago by CBS journalist Charles Kuralt for his “On The Road” series.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Remains Divided Over Teachers Carrying Guns Debate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting last week, discussion has again started about whether or not teachers should be allowed to carry guns on school campuses. At least one parent and one state organization have told Cowboy State...
WYOMING STATE
The Ten Sleep Murders That Changed Wyoming

The men in the picture above are murderess. In the early days of Wyoming there were turf wars of all sorts. Many of those wars led to bloody conflict. One type of war was the cattlemen VS. the sheep herders. Both were important industries, but both were competing over grazing land and water.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (5/1/22 – 5/22/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Report Details Teacher Attrition ‘Phenomenon’ In Wyoming

A recently released report revealed that two-thirds of Wyoming's primary and secondary educators would leave teaching entirely if they could. According to the report, conducted by University of Wyoming Assistant Professor of Educational Research and Methods, Dr. Mark Perkins, 65% of Wyoming's teachers agreed or strongly agreed to the statement, "If I could leave teaching entirely, I would, but I feel I have to stay in teaching due to financial or other reasons."
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Four Candidates Vying To Win Wyoming’s Only American Indian Legislative District

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Any delegate hoping to be elected to Wyoming’s only American-Indian legislative district should be racially colorblind, according to a former representative of the area. Former Rep. Jim Allen reflected on the busy House race Friday, and offered his experience and...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Best Sandwich is at a Bakery in Cheyenne

There's nothing like a good sandwich. I'm someone that is always looking for a great sandwich shop for any meal. It's kind of like one of those things you can have for any meal (given the sandwich toppings). As it turns out, in Cheyenne, you don't necessarily have to go to a 'sandwich shop' for the best sandwich in the Cowboy State. It's located at a bakery.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms, possibly including large hail and strong gusty winds, are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeast Wyoming early this...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

