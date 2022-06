Whether they know their name as Nana, Grandpa, Grammy, Poppa, Abuelita, or another loving name, grandparents have a special connection with their grandkids. So when they are visiting from afar, thinking of what to do during their stay can have a pretty big range. Luckily, the Bay Area has some awesome activities perfect for the multigenerational crew. From stroller-friendly spots to beautiful gardens and easy hikes, read on for our top picks on what to do when grandparents come to visit.

