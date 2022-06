Nadia Lovell, senior U.S. equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management, says a slowing US economy and lower expectations for corporate earnings are behind her firm's lowered year-end call for the S&P 500 index. "We don't see a lot of upside left to this market from this stage. And we're not calling for any highs over the next 12 months," Lovell says on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)

