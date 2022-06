Consequence has publicly apologized to Drake for his involvement in the Drake-Kanye West feud. Taking to Instagram to express his regret, Consequence shared a screenshot of a Twitter DM that Noah “40” Shebib, Drizzy’s associate and close friend, sent him in 2016, showing the OVO Sound co-founder praising the Queens rapper. “Petty energy ain’t it for 2022,” Consequence started off. “A few years ago Drake had Ye & I over to cook up n catch a vibe. As an OG[,] I owe @champagnepapi an apology for letting the competition over the LP’s spiral out of control. Pardon me for whatever was said about you or your loved ones. Keep doing you bro.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO