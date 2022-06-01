Frank Filmore Fipps

Phelps Health has added two more Safe Sitter classes this summer. Phelps Health’s Safe Sitter® class is designed to prepare students in grades six through eight to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting. The instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Students get to use manikins to practice rescue skills. The Safe Sitter® class will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM in the Human Resources Classrooms located at the North Entrance of Phelps Health Hospital, 1000 West 10th Street, Rolla. The class fee is $65. Lunch is provided. Preregistration is required. Class size is limited. Prior to class, please review Phelps Health’s current visitor and masking policy at phelpshealth.org. Contact Michelle Durrett to register by calling (573) 458-7693 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

ROLLA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO