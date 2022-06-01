ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon, MO

Frank Filmore Fipps

By staff
 2 days ago

Frank Filmore Fipps of Bourbon, Missouri was born in Edgar Springs, Missouri on May 4, 1948 to Edward and Mae (Shimp) Fipps and passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the age of 74 years. He grew up and attended school in Edgar Springs, then later in life...

Don Stewart

Don Stewart of Cuba, Missouri was born on Friday, July 3, 1942, in Rolla, Missouri to Oran and Eva Mae (nee Breuer) Stewart and passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the age of 79 years, 10 month, and 20 days. Don was a lifelong resident of Cuba, Missouri...
CUBA, MO
Norma Irene Prater

Norma Irene (nee Dotson) Prater of Davisville, Missouri was born September 18, 1939 and passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the age of 82 years. She is survived by children, Charlotte Roach and husband Keith of Fredericktown, Missouri, Joe Copeland of Viburnum, Missouri and Ron Copeland and wife Chris of Bixby, Missouri; siblings, Robert Dotson and wife Marcella of Bixby, Missouri, Billy Joe Dotson and wife Grace of Steelville, Missouri, Rick Dotson and wife Bonnie of Bixby, Missouri, Clinton Dotson and wife Sherry of Bixby, Missouri, Stanley Dotson and wife Carren of Bixby, Missouri, Fern Jones of Farmington, Missouri and Anna June Dotson of Louisiana, Missouri; grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
DAVISVILLE, MO
Nathan Michael Hood

Nathan Michael Hood was born in Salem, Missouri on October 12, 2001 to Daniel and Amy and passed away on May 19, 2022 at the age of 20 years. He attended school at Van Buren and graduated with the Class of 2020 from St. James High School. Nathan turned his...
SALEM, MO
Raymond C. Vanmeter

Raymond C. Vanmeter of Rolla, Missouri was born on Monday, October 4, 1965 and passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the age of 56 years. Raymond was a cabinet maker in Colorado for several years, before becoming disabled. He was an Eagle Scout. He loved to be outdoors,...
CUBA, MO
Andrew “Rudy” Munro

Andrew “Rudy” Munro of Cuba, Missouri was born on May 19, 1939 to Alexander Manson and Hazel Beatrice (nee Brand) Munro and passed away on May 27, 2022 at the age of 83 years. Rudy was a 1957 graduate of Cuba High School. He enjoyed visiting with classmates...
CUBA, MO
Rolla’s Summerfest being held June 3-4

Rolla’s Summerfest is celebrating 28 years of fun and sun on June 3 and 4. Along with the two-day jam-packed fun filled activities, Summerfest has added more opportunities for young ladies to earn scholarships. Friday night eight contestants vying for titles of Miss Route 66 and Miss Summerfest will...
ROLLA, MO
Running the Rails committee makes band donation

The Running the Rails on Route 66 race committee recently presented a donation to the Cuba High School band in honor of its performance at this year’s event. Committee members Genifer Cape (left) and Rachel Mehl (right) presented a $500 check to Band Director Shannon Moore.
CUBA, MO
Property decisions are key for school districts

A couple of area school districts have faced some important property decisions lately, which are always important when looking at their future growth concerns. One acted to get some much needed property and another appears to be headed in the right direction to protect some of its existing property. The...
STEELVILLE, MO
Where is our road money going?

Anyone know what is going on with the road maintenance in Crawford County. Lick Creek and Kitchen roads, among others, have not been maintained in a long time. There are pot holes in Lick Creek Road off of Highway PP big enough to get stuck in. The road has turned into a one-lane road due to having to zigzag around all the pot holes.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Steelville students attend Special Olympics

Ten students from the Steelville School District competed in the Special Olympics in Hermann on May 10. Seven high school National Honor Society students and eight staff members attended as well to support the students and help as needed. Pictured are (front row, from left) Angel Newland, Rosie McDaris, Paul...
STEELVILLE, MO
Additional Safe Sitter classes scheduled

Phelps Health has added two more Safe Sitter classes this summer. Phelps Health’s Safe Sitter® class is designed to prepare students in grades six through eight to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting. The instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Students get to use manikins to practice rescue skills. The Safe Sitter® class will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM in the Human Resources Classrooms located at the North Entrance of Phelps Health Hospital, 1000 West 10th Street, Rolla. The class fee is $65. Lunch is provided. Preregistration is required. Class size is limited. Prior to class, please review Phelps Health’s current visitor and masking policy at phelpshealth.org. Contact Michelle Durrett to register by calling (573) 458-7693 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
ROLLA, MO

