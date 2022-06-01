Frank Filmore Fipps

Norma Irene (nee Dotson) Prater of Davisville, Missouri was born September 18, 1939 and passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the age of 82 years. She is survived by children, Charlotte Roach and husband Keith of Fredericktown, Missouri, Joe Copeland of Viburnum, Missouri and Ron Copeland and wife Chris of Bixby, Missouri; siblings, Robert Dotson and wife Marcella of Bixby, Missouri, Billy Joe Dotson and wife Grace of Steelville, Missouri, Rick Dotson and wife Bonnie of Bixby, Missouri, Clinton Dotson and wife Sherry of Bixby, Missouri, Stanley Dotson and wife Carren of Bixby, Missouri, Fern Jones of Farmington, Missouri and Anna June Dotson of Louisiana, Missouri; grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
