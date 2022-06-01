ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland rallies to beat Wales 2-1 in Nations League opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Poland came from behind to beat an understrength Wales side 2-1 Wednesday in the opening game of the Nations League.

Wales coach Robert Page rested most of his starters ahead of Sunday’s World Cup playoff but Jonny Williams still put the visitors ahead in the 52nd minute in Wroclaw with a low shot past goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

But Poland substitutes Jakub Kaminski and Karol Swiderski scored in the final 18 minutes to turn the game around and hand Wales its first defeat since losing to Denmark in the quarterfinals of the European Championship last year.

Kaminski was afforded time and space in the Wales penalty area to beat Wayne Hennessey from 12 yards in the 72nd. The winner came in the 85th after Robert Lewandowski’s shot was diverted into the path of Swiderski, who bundled the ball home from close range.

The League A group also includes Belgium and the Netherlands, who face each other on Friday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Lightning, hail, floods lash France, leaving 1 dead, damage

PARIS (AP) — Fierce thunderstorms and hailstorms around France left one woman dead and 14 people injured, ravaged vineyards and delayed flights. Lightning hit the Eiffel Tower, without causing damage, and set roofs on fire east of Paris, according to local authorities. Residents of southwest France posted photos online of hail the size of tennis balls, and drivers in the Paris region shared images of flooded highways and daytime skies blackened by thunder clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Saracens crush Exeter 43-21 to regain Premier 15s title

Tries: Garcia, Detiveaux, Jefferies Con: Cantorna 3. Tries: Packer 2, Fleetwood, Carson, Campbell, Corrigan Cons: Kelter 5 Pen: Kelter. England forward Marlie Packer scored two tries as Saracens proved too strong for Exeter in the Premier 15s final at Worcester's Sixways. Packer crossed for her first try after five minutes,...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

French Open lookahead: Nadal seeks 22nd major, Ruud his 1st

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will play each other in the French Open men’s final. Nadal seeks his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both would add to records he already owns. At 36, Nadal would be the oldest champion in French Open history. Ruud is 23 and appearing in his first major final, the first man from Norway to get that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament. The two have never met in an official match but have played many practice sets against each other at Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca because Ruud has been training there for a few years. Ruud considers Nadal his idol and recalls watching the Spaniard’s past French Open finals on TV.
TENNIS
