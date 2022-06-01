ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Here's how you can see Nebraska football's recruiting efforts up close during busy June

By Lincoln Journal Star
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210MZw_0fxXlqjn00

The month of June is a massive one for the Nebraska football team's recruiting efforts, and Husker fans will be able to see many of those targets up close.

Memorial Stadium will be open to fans for four camps this month, beginning with Friday's Friday Night Lights camp.

All four camps are free for fans to attend.

The other camps are the 7-on-7 Camp (Sunday), the second Friday Night Lights camp (June 17) and the Adidas Pipeline OL/DL Camp (June 18).

Trio of priority in-state 2023 prospects begin busy June with Nebraska official visits

Both Friday Night Lights camps will run from about 6-8 p.m., with Memorial Stadium opening at 5 p.m. Fans can enter through Gate 3 and sit in West Stadium, in sections 21-31.

West Stadium will be the only place fans are allowed to sit for all four camps. The concourse will not be accessible during the camps.

The 7-on-7 camp will begin at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. The Adidas Pipeline camp will run from about 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

ADA seating will be available on the west apron of Memorial Stadium, and restrooms will be available in the northwest and southwest corners, as well as South Stadium.

Would the Big Ten ever scrap its football divisions? It's a tricky discussion

Fans may bring limited food and non-alcoholic beverages. Coolers are not allowed.

Parking will be available in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Champions Club, North Stadium, 14th and Avery Streets surface lot, 14th and Avery parking garage. Parking in all of those lots will be $5 per vehicle.

Fans will not be allowed on the field before, during or after the camps, and may not interact with campers during the events.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Football Team#Alcoholic Beverages#American Football#College Football#Husker#Champions Club
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

12
Followers
100
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy