Celebrities react with support and shock to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict

By Palmer Haasch
 3 days ago
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

  • Jurors reached a verdict in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial on Wednesday.
  • They found both Depp and Heard liable for defaming the other, awarding them millions in damages.
  • After the verdict, celebrities including Sharon Osbourne, Ashley Benson, and Meghan McCain weighed in.
Sharon Osbourne said that she wasn't expecting the verdict.
Sharon Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne was apparently shocked by the verdict, reacting to it on Piers Morgan's TalkTV show, Page Six reported.

"Wow, it wasn't what I was expecting," Osbourne said, according to Page Six. "I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn't expect him to."

'Pretty Little Liars' star Ashley Benson celebrated on Instagram.
Ashley Benson at the 4th annual Grammy Awards viewing party in April 2022.

On Instagram, shortly after the verdict was announced, Benson shared a photo of Depp wearing sunglasses and waving , captioning it "YESSSSS" with several black heart emojis.

Benson also shared Depp's statement on her Instagram story.

Amy Schumer posted a Gloria Steinem quote on Instagram after the verdict.
Amy Schumer.

Amy Schumer posted a quote from feminist Gloria Steinem on Instagram approximately one hour after the verdict was announced, seemingly alluding to the trial's verdict without explicitly referencing Depp or Heard in her post.

"Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke," the quote, which Schumer repeated in the post's caption, reads. "She will need her sisterhood."

'The Boys' star Laurie Holden tweeted that "justice was served."

Laurie Holden, who plays Crimson Countess in the upcoming season of "The Boys" and formerly starred in "The Walking Dead," praised the verdict on Twitter.

"Today justice was served," Holden wrote in the tweet. "The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins."

Meghan McCain tweeted that #MeToo was "dead."
Meghan McCain.

Former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain seemingly reacted to the verdict on Twitter.

"#MeToo is dead," she wrote in a tweet Wednesday . "Helluva job @ACLU."

The American Civil Liberties Union's general counsel, Terence Dougherty, testified in a video deposition played in court during the trial that the organization had helped Heard to produce the Washington Post op-ed that laid at the center of the trial.

"Pirates of the Caribbean" actor Greg Ellis tweeted in support of Depp.
Greg Ellis at a screening of "Forsaken" at the Autry Museum of the American West in February 2016.

Ellis — who played Lieutenant Commander Groves in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, which also starred Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow — took to social media to support his former costar.

"PLANT YOUR FLAG FOR JOHNNY DEPP," Ellis wrote in a twee t accompanied by a pirate flag emoji.

He also shared Depp's statement on the verdict and said in a separate tweet that the "truth won out."

Comedian Morgana Robinson reacted to Depp's statement on Instagram.
Morgana Robinson at the premiere of "A Bird Flew In" in November 2021 in London.

In the comments of Depp's post, which included his statement on the verdict, comedian Morgana Robinson commented with a row of red heart emojis.

"We love you, Edward scissor hands," Robinson wrote, referencing Depp's role in the 1990 movie of the same name .

Model and actor Naomi Campbell reacted to Depp's post with support.
Naomi Campbell attends the 2022 Met Gala.

Campbell commented under Depp's post that shared his post-verdict statement on Instagram, leaving four red heart emojis.

Page Six reported that Campbell previously commented on the trial on her Instagram Story following her friend Kate Moss' testimony.

"YES WAGON TELL IT!!" Campbell reportedly wrote in the Instagram Story post, referring to Moss by her longtime nickname.

The post included a screenshot of an article about Moss' testimony, in which she said that Depp had not pushed her down the stairs during their relationship, a rumor Heard had alluded to earlier in the trial while testifying.

Insider previously reported that Depp and Moss dated between 1994 and 1998 . On the stand last month, Moss said she slipped down a flight of stairs when she and Depp were at a resort in Jamaica.

Valerie Bertinelli used the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter.
Valerie Bertinelli at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in April 2022.

"One Day at a Time" star Valerie Bertinelli initially tweeted her support for Depp , using the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Wednesday afternoon.

In a later tweet , she posed a question to her followers about the verdict.

"I REALLY shouldn't be wading into this but multiple accounts that I follow & respect (lawyers, journalists) don't like this verdict, so it gives me great pause," she wrote. "But I'm confused because we saw her caught in multiple lies on the stand. Honest question, what am I missing?"

Ryan Adams left supportive emojis in the comments of Depp's post.
Ryan Adams performing at The Forum in January 2019.

Musician Ryan Adam commented on Depp's Instagram post, leaving a heart emoji, a praising hands emoji, and a fire emoji.

As The New York Times reported in February 2019 , Adams was accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct by multiple women. He denied the allegations, but later apologized in an essay , saying there were "no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career."

Frankie Delgado also expressed support in Depp's comments.
Frankie Deldago at The Chainsmoker at Nightingale in November 2019.

"The Hills" alum Frankie Delgado commented on Depp's post, leaving a praising hands emoji and a strong arm emoji.

Joe Perry praised the verdict on Twitter.
Joe Perry of Aerosmith on "Today" in August 2018.

Musician Joe Perry commented on Depp's Instagram post in support, and also posted a tweet praising the verdict.

"Proud and happy for Johnnys huge win today," he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday , accompanied by a photo of him and Depp. "We never doubted anything, we always knew the truth, and that the truth would prevail… Congratulations on getting your life back today!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Inbar Lavi called Depp a "legend."
Inbar Lavi.

Israeli actor Inbar Lavi ("Imposters," "Prison Break") commented on Depp's Instagram post, simply writing, "Legend."

"Twin Peaks" actor Sherilyn Fenn told Fox News that the verdict made her "deeply happy."
Sherilyn Fenn at The Hollywood Show in October 2017.

Fox News reported that "Twin Peaks" star Sherilyn Fenn said in a statement to the publication that she was "deeply happy that the truth has come out."

"It is justice for the attack on John Christopher's life," she said in the statement. "Let the healing begin."

Fenn and Depp dated for approximately three years in the late 1980s, according to Page Six .

