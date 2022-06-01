ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Production Polestar 5 Appears to Be Revealed in Patent Images

By Greg Fink
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has published patent images of what appears to show the production Polestar 5. The electric sedan was previewed by the Polestar Precept concept. Look for the Polestar 5 to debut before year's end. It's no secret that the upcoming Polestar 5 electric...

CAR AND DRIVER

Buick Wildcat EV Concept Previews a Design Makeover for the GM Brand

The Buick Wildcat EV concept is a pure design study that indicates the brand's future styling direction. The Buick lineup will consist entirely of electric vehicles by 2030. Buick EVs will be sold under the Electra sub-brand. Buick has just revealed the Wildcat EV concept, a design exercise intended to...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Caterham Seven 420 Cup: Elemental Speed

Although Lotus is launching its final gas-powered car in the form of the new Emira, the British sports-car maker's first model, the Seven, is still going strong after Lotus founder Colin Chapman sold the car's manufacturing rights to Caterham in 1973. Now 49 years later, in heavily evolved form, the Caterham Seven continues to offer an experience that is pretty much that of a four-wheeled motorcycle.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

1973 BMW 2002tii Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• This splendid Agave Green 1973 BMW 2002tii is currently up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website. • This is the car that really made BMW in the United States, and it brings back fond memories, since I owned one in high school in the 1980s. • Bidding...
BUYING CARS
#Patent Office#Vehicles#Precept#Polestar Performance Ab#Euipo
CAR AND DRIVER

Buick Electra-X Concept Gives Hints about the Future Electric Sub-Brand

The Buick Electra-X, designed at General Motors' Shanghai studio in China, previews the future of the brand for the lucrative China market. Buick recently revealed that its upcoming EVs will fly under the Electra banner, so this concept may also suggest the design direction for the U.S.-bound SUVs. The concept...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2025 Buick Electra

Buick has revealed that the Electra isn't just a single model but rather the name an entire line of future all-electric SUVs. We'll see the first of the Electra line in 2025 with an SUV based on the underpinnings of the new Cadillac Lyriq EV. This first Electra's styling will be heavily influenced by the Wildcat EV Concept design study pictured here. Though the Wildcat is a sports car, Buick states that all of its future products—EVs and conventional gasoline-powered vehicles alike—will be SUVs. Yes, we know it's confusing. The Wildcat exercise was intended to develop design cues for future Buicks; it just happens to be a car because the designers liked the way it looked as a starting point when it was in the early sketch stage. Buick has also confirmed that its brand will be made up solely of electric SUVs by 2030. Powertrain details and driving range estimates for the first Electra EV haven't been revealed, but based on what we know about the Lyriq we expect that it will have an Ultium battery pack of about 100 kWh and a range of 300 miles or more. Both single- and dual-motor propulsion systems could be offered as well as front- and all-wheel drive versions. Buick says it will reveal the first the Electra SUV sometime in 2023. It will go into production in 2024 as a 2025 model.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

These vehicles are sitting on dealer lots the longest in the first half of 2022.

In a hot new-vehicle market such as today's, consumers need to utilize every tool available to strike a deal. While correlation does not necessarily equal causation, there's an undeniable connection between the time a vehicle sits on a dealer's lot and the savings said dealer is willing to pass along to a potential buyer.
CARS
