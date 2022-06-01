ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Tahoe Forest receives ‘Best Places to Work Award’ for 4th year in a row

By Submitted to the Tribune
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System was awarded second place for the 2022 Greater Reno-Tahoe Best Places to Work in the extra large business category. The recognition took place at the 15th Annual Greater Reno-Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards...

www.tahoedailytribune.com

outsidemagazine

Reno Is Your Spring and Summer Gateway to the Sierra

The Reno area attracts outdoor enthusiasts in the winter because of its proximity to legendary Tahoe skiing at resorts that have become a household name, including Palisades Tahoe and Heavenly Mountain Resort. But winter isn’t the only time Reno provides incredible access to the mountains and high desert. Read on to see why Reno is the ultimate gateway city for spring and summer adventures in the Sierra Nevada.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Share the road with 3,000-plus bicyclists on Sunday

After a two year hiatus, the 29th annual “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe” returns welcoming more than 3,000 bicyclists from all over the country to ride around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe. America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride participants will be riding clockwise...
TAHOE CITY, CA
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Washoe and allies run to stop Minden siren

As Minden sounded its siren at noon on May 28, a group of more than 50 Washoe and their allies shouted together in response, “Stop the siren!” Their defiant cry and a formidable eight-mile group run followed an hour-long protest of the Nevada town’s daily siren blasts.
MINDEN, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Great Western Steam-up Features Days of Family Fun

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Great Western Steam Up – a four-day Fourth of July celebration planned July 1-4 at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City – will not only give families a look back in history, but an opportunity to immerse themselves in it.
KOLO TV Reno

Former Nevada pitcher founds nonprofit to help local kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Wolf Pack pitcher has started a non-profit that removes financial barriers for kids looking to play in youth sports. “I learned so much from sports,” said Adam Whitt. “And I don’t want money to be a problem for other kids not to play sports, and stay involved in those things.”
NEVADA STATE
Design Taxi

Reno, Nevada Becomes First City To Move Its Building Records To The Blockchain

In a United States-first, the city of Reno, Nevada, has introduced the Biggest Little Blockchain, a city-run and resident-focused platform that will create a single ledger to document building records and transactions within the region. As per an official statement, the blockchain is unrelated to any cryptocurrency, and the online...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Carson Valley Days schedule released

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85 has spent the past six months planning the 112th year of Carson Valley Days. “Our 15 members are excited to see our hard work pay off and welcome everyone in our community next weekend,” said Patrick Thorne. “The following is some info for folks in the Carson Valley.”
MINDEN, NV
NewsBreak
KOLO TV Reno

16th annual Reno-Tahoe Odyssey starts today

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Race178 is back with their Reno-Tahoe Odyssey relay run. Teams are meeting at Wingfield park and it starts this morning at 7 a.m. A total of 2,600 people will be a part of the 178 mile loop! This is a log awaited event for many after it was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Senator Square: Carson High School Class of 2022 celebrate sunset and yearbooks

From their Senior Sunrise in September 2021 to their Senior Sunset June 1, the Class of 2022 has reached the end of their Carson City School District journey. Senior Sunset took place on Carson High’s front lawn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and students enjoyed a taco truck, a bounce house, and one another’s company. Senior CHS news anchors Jaylan Chapman and Mario Morgan also delivered their final announcement this week, and CHS Yearbook Adviser and teacher Cynthia Mills said, “We received our yearbooks ahead of schedule this week, and I wanted to give a shout-out to our amazing teachers at CHS.” Mills also added even more when she said “Thank you so much to all our teachers who put up with us pulling your kids for interviews and asking them to check our pages for accuracy, thank you Patricia Ababio for hosting the cover contest in your graphic arts classes, thank you Angila Golik for your winter divider pic, it is amazing, thank you Alyssa Smith-Akerley for helping me knock out some Spring sports pages and helping with distribution, thank you teachers for identifying your teams and clubs so fast when we delivered those pics, thank you Phil Brady for your support with advertising in Senator Square, thank you Rheyanna McCoy for all your mad skills, thanks CHS office staff, custodians, and deans for all your hard work and awesome communication, thanks to my hubby Steve Mills for always supporting me, you rocked our celebratory dinner tonight, thank you to all my editors, but only one is on Facebook and we all know who she is, thank you to Elias Palumbo for the cover design, Bryce Alvarado one of my senior photographers, Megan McGibbon my senior historian, Scout Bourgeois my senior editor and designer, and thank you Devanie Woodward my senior photographer and editor; you all worked so hard to make the book successful.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fallon’s new events center promises economic impact

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -Located at the intersection of two major highways with ready access to the interstate and easy driving distance to Reno, Sparks and Lake Tahoe, Fallon sees itself as something of a hub in this part of the state, -a place others, especially those in more rural communities, drive to for shopping and other activities.
FALLON, NV
pmq.com

Noble Pie Parlor Is Bringing Brunch Back to Reno

Noble Pie Parlor is testing out a trend predicted by Food & Wine with a new brunch offering at one of its two locations in Reno, Nevada. Menu items include avocado toast, cinnamon-and-sugar ricotta knots and deep-fried pizza dough topped with scrambled eggs. Noble Pie Parlor is bringing brunch back...
nevadabusiness.com

Cindy Buchanan Joins JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking in Northern Nevada

JPMorgan Chase has announced that Cindy Buchanan joins the Northern Nevada Commercial Banking team as an Executive Director for Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries. She will deliver financial solutions and trusted guidance to Middle Market companies in Reno and surrounding areas. Raised in a small town in northern Nevada,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As COVID-19 cases increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised Washoe County’s level to medium. The Washoe County Health District urges people to take steps to limit COVID-19 risk. This includes:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Follow CDC recommendations for isolation...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

