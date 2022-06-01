Tahoe Forest receives ‘Best Places to Work Award’ for 4th year in a row

From their Senior Sunrise in September 2021 to their Senior Sunset June 1, the Class of 2022 has reached the end of their Carson City School District journey. Senior Sunset took place on Carson High’s front lawn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and students enjoyed a taco truck, a bounce house, and one another’s company. Senior CHS news anchors Jaylan Chapman and Mario Morgan also delivered their final announcement this week, and CHS Yearbook Adviser and teacher Cynthia Mills said, “We received our yearbooks ahead of schedule this week, and I wanted to give a shout-out to our amazing teachers at CHS.” Mills also added even more when she said “Thank you so much to all our teachers who put up with us pulling your kids for interviews and asking them to check our pages for accuracy, thank you Patricia Ababio for hosting the cover contest in your graphic arts classes, thank you Angila Golik for your winter divider pic, it is amazing, thank you Alyssa Smith-Akerley for helping me knock out some Spring sports pages and helping with distribution, thank you teachers for identifying your teams and clubs so fast when we delivered those pics, thank you Phil Brady for your support with advertising in Senator Square, thank you Rheyanna McCoy for all your mad skills, thanks CHS office staff, custodians, and deans for all your hard work and awesome communication, thanks to my hubby Steve Mills for always supporting me, you rocked our celebratory dinner tonight, thank you to all my editors, but only one is on Facebook and we all know who she is, thank you to Elias Palumbo for the cover design, Bryce Alvarado one of my senior photographers, Megan McGibbon my senior historian, Scout Bourgeois my senior editor and designer, and thank you Devanie Woodward my senior photographer and editor; you all worked so hard to make the book successful.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO