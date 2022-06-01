ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins Aerospace to produce NASA’s next-generation spacesuit

By KCRG Staff
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace has been selected to outfit the next generation of space explorers. Collins Aerospace, along with ILC Dover and Oceaneering, have designed new suits that astronauts could wear when working outside the International Space Station...

