Collins Aerospace to produce NASA’s next-generation spacesuit

NASA's going to need new suits to accompany astronauts to the Moon for its Artemis I mission, and now we know who's going to be making them: Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace. The two companies will develop next-generation suits that'll be used both for spacewalks on the ISS, in addition to Moon exploration. NASA says it has defined the technical and safety standards around the new "xEMU" equipment (Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit), but it's up to these partners to deal with "design, development, qualification, [and] certification" as well as building the necessary support equipment.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO