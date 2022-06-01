ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Absence of polling location on Election Day raises concerns

By Tyler Hoskins
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

During Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Wanda J. Watson, candidate for Precinct 4 Commissioner, and Ann Boney, former candidate for the same office, expressed their concerns about the absence of Galilee Baptist Church as an Election Day polling location during the May 24 runoff election. Boney told the Commissioners...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Departure from holy scripture hurts us

This letter is in response to June 2 opinion column, "Cruel indifference to violence against children." Pardon my French, but what a crock! Why does The Eagle print such bias, coming from the Los Angeles Times no less?. This is not journalism. It is propaganda (see Webster’s definition for this...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, June 4

Storyteller Toni Simmons will explore the tradition of dancing in African-American culture and folklore from Africa to America to Emancipation as part of Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom's Legacy "Dancing for Freedom," June 15 at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. The event is hosted by the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum's Education Department.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 39 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Friday

State health officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,711 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reviews recent data

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reviewed its current public notification/alerting practices with media partners Thursday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in College Station. The meeting was an opportunity for media partners to solicit feedback, and learn more about the network and what it has been working on the last 20 months since moving to full-time operations. February 2021 was the last time the meeting was held (over Zoom).
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
Bryan, TX
Elections
County
Brazos County, TX
Brazos County, TX
Government
Brazos County, TX
Elections
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Bryan College Station Eagle

CSPD officers offer help in Uvalde

More than a dozen members of the College Station Police Department have traveled to Uvalde over the last week to help law enforcement officers and the community following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School. College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said he received the initial request last week...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons

HOUSTON (AP) — Residents of Centerville had become more vigilant over the past three weeks as authorities searched for a murderer who had killed on behalf of Mexican drug cartels and who stabbed and injured the driver of a prison transport bus last month when he escaped custody not far from their small Texas town.
CENTERVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Special Elections#Early Voting#Galilee Baptist Church#The Commissioners Court#Latino#Precinct 4
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $775,000

Beautiful custom home built in 2020 on over 12 acres in the popular Snook area of Deer Forest. This home has so many features and attention to details from when you step up to the front door and look up to the wood board ceilings on front and back porches, built with 2x6 studs, custom cabinets, solid wood interior doors, and wood work throughout, be amazed by the custom back door facing the back of the property-consisting of 3 doors that slide and fold in and open up completely to the back patio! The kitchen is massive with granite and a custom wine rack and island with under cabinet lighting and plugs hidden under the upper cabinets. Plug on living room floor. The pantry is a walk in with countertops and plugs too. Bonus loft for a cozy movie night. Master bedroom has doors right off back patio and bathroom features two shower heads in the walk in shower. Dryer and stove is setup for propane or electric. There is a whole home dehumidifier and air conditioned attic and spray foam insulation. On the exterior there is a huge pond stocked with catfish, perch and an automatic feeder, 50 Amp RV hookup next to it for the guests, pole barn for the toys, 250 gallon underground propane tank, gas stubbed out on back patio for a gas grill, the property is perimeter fenced with goat wire, carport is wired, insulated well house with a water softener, aerobic system and two access gates and driveways onto property. Don't miss out on this well cared for and well built home!
SOMERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan-College Station home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Beautifully designed Hooper Custom Homes build just minutes from Texas A&M University, 2108 Rolling Hill Trl in College Station is ready for new owners. With great attention to every detail, this home offers over 4400 square feet of beauty. As you enter, you are greeted with an oversized formal dining, designated office, and a large living area with views of the level backyard and pond. Custom cabinets throughout the entire home, porcelain tile, ample natural light, the guest suite downstairs and two exits/entries to the porte-cochÃ¨re 3-car garage setup are just a few of the many features you will enjoy. The grand Master suite offers a sitting area with direct access to the covered back porch ... and be sure to check out the closet designs! This home is also sitting on an engineered slab with lake view/access. Schedule your tour today and welcome home to 2108 Rolling Hill Trl. Listing agent has ownership in Hooper Custom Homes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Google
Bryan College Station Eagle

Mumford baseball team drops regional final series to undefeated Shiner

LA GRANGE — All that was at stake was a second consecutive trip to the state tournament when Carson Schuette came into pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Shiner starter Drew Wenske had struck out the first two batters of the inning when he reached his pitch limit.
SHINER, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Franklin baseball team comes up short against Diboll in regional final opener

SPRING — Stepping up to the plate with two outs and a runner on base didn’t faze Diboll seniors Ty Roman and Gabe Smith. The veterans’ timely hits lifted Diboll to a 5-2 victory over Franklin in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Class 3A Region III championship series at Grand Oaks High School on Friday night.
DIBOLL, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Police: Suspect at large following robbery outside bank

College Station police said they are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a customer outside a bank Wednesday afternoon. At 2:47 p.m., the College Station Police Department posted on Twitter that a woman outside Guarantee Bank at 2700 Earl Rudder had been robbed. Police said the alleged victim arrived...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M tennis teams earn nine spots in final ITA individual rankings

The Texas A&M tennis teams finished with nine combined singles and doubles teams in the final ITA individual rankings released Thursday. The Aggie women’s team had five in the final rankings, including Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova at No. 3 in doubles. Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana are 43rd in doubles, while Branstine finished 15th in singles with Makarova at No. 25 and Stoiana at No. 80.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bombers rally in eighth inning to beat Cane Cutters 6-4 in home opener

Brazos Valley’s quiet night at the plate enjoyed a wake-up call in the eighth inning as the Bombers came from behind to beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 6-4 in their home opener at Edible Field on Thursday night. The Bombers tied the Texas Collegiate League game at 2 with...
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy