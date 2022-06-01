Gerald Baier

Susan Havener of Carroll, is the winner of the annual scholarship for study at Wayne State College presented by the Wayne County Public Power District. Cal Comstock, WCPPD manager, said the award for full tuition in the freshman year is given to a son or daughter of a district consumer.
In an unusual event, two houses in the area are being prepared for and moved this week. Crews from Morrow's Inc. in Jackson are currently working to move the house that was located at 711 Main Street in Wayne. The house will move to a location on Chicago Street in...
Updates on several items and future projects for the city of Wayne were discussed during a council retreat on May 31. The meeting began with Casey Junck, Water/Wastewater Superintendent, updating the council on the work of his department. He told the council that his department includes five full-time employees. During...
