Northern Ireland must hope it is 13th time lucky in the Nations League as their latest outing ended in a drab goalless draw against Cyprus. Ian Baraclough's side took only their third-ever point in the competition but the performance and the result was a long way from what they - and the 600 travelling fans - had expected against a side ranked 105th in the world after the setback of Thursday's 1-0 home defeat to Greece.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO