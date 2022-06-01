Marshall Thundering Herd Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Rasheen Ali – Cleveland, Ohio, 6-0 201lbs, Redshirt Sophomore Running Back. Rasheen Ali blossomed as one of the best running backs in the entire country last season. He was selected as an all-purpose selection for the 2021 Football Writers Association of America All-America team. While the list only includes freshman players, Ali showcased the ability to potentially become a household name in college football. Averaging 140.9 all-purpose yards per game, Ali finished 2021 with six 100+ yard games. He was an easy selection for the C-USA first team. In the matchup with Appalachian State, a team that will be a consistent face in the Sun Belt, Ali had 83 yards on 17 attempts, bringing in a touchdown. Ali finished last season incredibly strong with six rushing touchdowns in three games and a 200-yard outing against Charlotte. Ali also operates well in the passing attack, totaling 45 receptions and a 50-yard bomb against North Texas, his longest catch of the season. He will be the spearhead of Marshall’s offense in its first year of Sun Belt play, with his eyes set on another first-team selection and another potential All-American nod.

