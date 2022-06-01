ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall Thundering Herd Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By CollegeFootballNews.com
College Football News
 2 days ago

Marshall Thundering Herd Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

collegefootballnews.com

Comments / 1

Parnon

Standout Herd Football Player Profiles

Rasheen Ali – Cleveland, Ohio, 6-0 201lbs, Redshirt Sophomore Running Back. Rasheen Ali blossomed as one of the best running backs in the entire country last season. He was selected as an all-purpose selection for the 2021 Football Writers Association of America All-America team. While the list only includes freshman players, Ali showcased the ability to potentially become a household name in college football. Averaging 140.9 all-purpose yards per game, Ali finished 2021 with six 100+ yard games. He was an easy selection for the C-USA first team. In the matchup with Appalachian State, a team that will be a consistent face in the Sun Belt, Ali had 83 yards on 17 attempts, bringing in a touchdown. Ali finished last season incredibly strong with six rushing touchdowns in three games and a 200-yard outing against Charlotte. Ali also operates well in the passing attack, totaling 45 receptions and a 50-yard bomb against North Texas, his longest catch of the season. He will be the spearhead of Marshall’s offense in its first year of Sun Belt play, with his eyes set on another first-team selection and another potential All-American nod.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lootpress

State Baseball Tournament: Shady’s bats go silent in loss to Logan

Charleston – Throughout the postseason Shady Spring had found the hitting and pitching it needed to be successful. Thursday afternoon the magic ran out. Hampered by 10 walks, two hit batsman and sluggish hitting, Shady Spring’s season came to an end with 10-1 loss to Logan in the semifinals of the Class AA state baseball tournament at Appalachian Power Park.
LOGAN, WV
huntingtonquarterly.com

The Great Hot Dog Debate

The argument has raged for years. Finally, we tackle the most controversial topic in Huntington’s history — which local hot dog reigns supreme. For decades Huntington residents have argued over which local hot dog is the best. There are loyal customers in each of the five camps — Frostop, Hillbilly, Midway, Sam’s and Stewart’s — and their opinions are as divided as Huntington’s streets and avenues. For 33 years, this magazine has avoided the highly controversial topic. After all, how do you settle a dispute over such a subjective matter?
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Three indicted in separate rape cases

A South Point man, a Florida woman and an Ashland, Kentucky man have all been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on a rape charge. The cases are unrelated. Andrew Ray Taylor, 28, South Point, was indicted on one charge of first-degree felony rape, for engaging in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 on or about Nov. 19, 2021.
ASHLAND, KY
The Recorddelta

Trulieve opens medical cannabis dispensaries in Charleston, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced the opening of two new West Virginia locations. With the addition of Parkersburg and South Charleston - both locations celebrated their grand openings May 21 - Trulieve now operates four dispensaries throughout West Virginia, with another five locations scheduled to open before the end of 2022.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia hospital plans to join Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia hospital plans to join the Mountain Health Network under an agreement that calls for $39 million in investments over the next five years, health officials announced. The agreement announced Thursday is the first step toward Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant being...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Hinton News

WVU Parkersburg recognizes first graduating class of Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship Program

Parkersburg, (W.Va.) – The first graduating class of the Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship Program received associate degrees and will enter a five-year employment agreement with Constellium. In 2020, WVU Parkersburg and Constellium partnered to provide financial assistance to area high school students for the opportunity to earn a college degree and gain employment in a skilled trades job. “After a two-year journey, our first class of the Skilled Trade Scholarship program will begin working at Constellium on June 6,” Constellium CEO Buddy Stemple said. “Congratulations to each graduate, and we look forward to them joining the Constellium team. I want to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Williamson Daily News

28th annual WV Coal Festival announces entertainment roster

MADISON, W.Va. — The committee for the 28th annual West Virginia Coal Festival in downtown Madison, West Virginia, has released the entertainment schedule for the event, which will run from June 14-18. President Delores Cook said that, on the heels of a great turnout for the 2021 event, organizers are confident that the success could be repeated.
MADISON, WV
WSAZ

Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Rally on the Levee: Three-day bike show scheduled in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The roar of motorcycle engines and the pounding rhythm of music will fill the air in Charleston this weekend when Rally on the Levee comes rolling into town. Organizers said the three-day event that kicks off Friday, June 3, and runs through Sunday, June 5,...
CHARLESTON, WV

