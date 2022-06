It's pretty crazy when you take a moment to realize that construction started on the formerly named Higgins Avenue Bridge back in the fall of 2020. With everything that was happening with COVID at the time and everything that has happened since then, it seems like a lifetime ago that they started the work on what is now known as Beartracks Bridge. With the bridge under construction, if there's anything positive to take from the Missoula Marathon not happening the last two years due to COVID it would be the fact that we didn't have to worry about an alternative to having the marathon's finish line on the bridge.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO