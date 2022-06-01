ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans celebrates the birthday of rock star Prince

By OffBeat Staff
offbeat.com
 2 days ago

On June 7, 1958, a legend was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince Rogers Nelson, the son of jazz musicians and the grandchild of Louisiana natives, would grow up to be a musical prodigy, actor, filmmaker, producer, polymath, sex symbol and icon whose artistry would completely redefine his generation and beyond. Since...

www.offbeat.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Rob49 Taps Kevin Gates & Birdman On "Hustler's Anthem V2"

Rob49's built an organic buzz through the streets over the past few months. Hailing from New Orleans, he's continued to build a strong following across the South and he's beginning to reap the benefits of all the labor he's put in. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Lil Baby for "Vulture Island V2," a remix to his December 2021 single that landed on April's Welcome To Vulture Island.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Book a photo shoot with New Orleans Flying Dress Experience

Those who can’t catch a plane to Greece or Italy to take a popular “flying dress” photo can plan to strike a pose locally with New Orleans Flying Dress Experience. New Orleans native Adrian Long has started the company to empower women to take “flight” during opulent photo shoots set in New Orleans. Long adds New Orleans flair through her interpretation of the trendy, tourists’ photos that started on the Greek island of Santorini.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily South

The Real-Life Filming Locations from Where the Crawdads Sing

We're getting closer to the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing, and the buzz around Reese Witherspoon's movie adaptation grows louder every day. Like Delia Owens' best-selling book, the movie is also told via two storylines set in different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
offbeat.com

Music Rising grants assist more than 1,400 Louisiana musicians and industry workers impacted by the pandemic

Music Rising, the charitable organization created after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has awarded grant relief to 1,474 musicians and industry workers who struggled financially due to the pandemic and after Hurricane Ida. The funds are administered by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation and will be distributed directly to recipients.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Five New Orleans’ Spots to Get a Sweet Treat on National Donut Day - June 3

A long time ago, in a far-off land, a homely baker dusted some flour on their countertop and whipped up an ingenious idea for a tasty treat: deep fried dough, rolled around in a bowl of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, sweet, runny glaze, or whatever else you might like. Over the years, this simple recipe has been passed from baker to baker and continent to continent, with each culture and country taking on their own version of what we now call donuts. Today, these hole-in-the-center, sweet treats have become enough of a staple to necessitate a National Donut Day on June 3, and here, in New Orleans, we're always ready to celebrate. While our city is typically known for the donut's powdery, pillowy cousin, the beignet, Where Y'at has never failed to share the Crescent City's best purely donut joints. Thankfully, this year isn't any different. Here are our top five picks for where to get the classic doughy treat for this National Donut Day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Real Weddings: Hahn-Rush

Bride: Meredith Little Groom: Patrick Henning Date: August 20, 2021 Rehearsal Dinner: Brennan’s Hotel/Get Ready Location: Le Pavilion Hotel Ceremony: St. Louis Cathedral Reception: The... Bride: Christina Fowler Groom: Phillip Andrew Fisher Date: Feb. 5, 2022 Ceremony location: St. Louis Cathedral Reception location: Arnaud’s Coordinator: Kelly Sherlock Events Gown:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Truth About New Orleans’ Beloved Grits

New Orleanians have a longstanding relationship with grits. Most of us grew up eating them at every meal. We have family recipes. We live by the cardinal rules of grits: Never cook them in water. And slapping a piece of American cheese on top of a pile of grits doesn't really make it cheese grits. Good grits are made with milk, cream, butter, and often cheese—mixed in and not just surfing on top, all rubbery and congealed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Orleans Parish property transfers for May 23-27, 2022; see list and other sales

Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
whereyat.com

New Orleans' Summer Restaurant Guide 2022

Offers an authentic take on Mediterranean and Dutch campo-style cooking, to the New Orleans' area. From soft stone-baked bread to tangy herb-spiced sauces, every dish is freshly made from scratch in the Kebab kitchen. The menu includes traditional dishes, such as tzatziki, mezze platters, and Döner Kebabs, that pair incredibly with refreshing drinks and sweet or tangy cocktails.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
offbeat.com

Christ Episcopal Church hosts Jazz in June concert series in Covington

Music will again be in the spotlight at Christ Episcopal Church, Covington, from Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12, with the presentation of the seventh annual Jazz in June festival. Established six years ago by former rector Rev. Bill Miller, Jazz in June offers three days of outstanding music...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 3-5

A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: The Dilemma of Dining Out on Mondays

All my friend wanted a seafood dinner by the water. Easy enough request these days with a cluster of such restaurants by the New Orleans lakefront – or so I thought. Felix’s was in the weeds and not seating new tables when we showed up. The Blue Crab down the dock was closed and so was Two Tony’s nearby. We even tried Landry’s the massive chain restaurant, but they were turning people away too, already at capacity for the night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wide Open Eats

The Best NOLA Shrimp and Grits Spots According to a Local

Everyone knows Southerners love grits. Is a breakfast without grits even breakfast? We put grits with nearly everything or serve them all on their own. In the Lowcountry marshes of the Southern Coast, shrimp and grits have always been a beloved breakfast. However, It wasn't until 1985 when Chef Bill Neal, a self-taught cook in North Carolina, had his shrimp and grits recipe recognized in the New York Times that the dish gained national fame and ultimately made its way down to New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
offbeat.com

Creole Tomato Festival returns to the French Market June 11–12

The 36th annual French Market Creole Tomato Festival will be held June 11–12 in the French Market District, The event will include two live music stages, food booths featuring Creole tomato dishes, and family activities. The festival kicks-off Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Ripe and Ready Second Line,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Pride parade in jeopardy due to steep cleanup cost

NEW ORLEANS — A dilemma over trash is putting the New Orleans Pride parade in jeopardy. The parade, which celebrates the city’s diversity, doesn’t have a garbage contract in place. “We have been calling numerous companies,” said parade organizer and general manger of OZ New Orleans Sarah...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

