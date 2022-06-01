ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Bay City summer events look to make economic impact on the city

By Sheryl Coonan
abc12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's a packed schedule of events in Bay City this summer with big national acts coming to town to perform, taking the entertainment to a new level. After area events had halted due to pandemic, this year Bay City is coming back with a...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

The Saginaw News

Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival returning for Pride Month 2022

BAY CITY, MI — After a two-year gap, the Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival will return to Bay City this June, LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at downtown Bay City’s Wenonah Park. This year’s festival will feature more than 50 retail and resource vendors, live entertainment, food vendors, a beverage area for adults 21 and older, children’s activities, health screenings and more.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan DNR planning two prescribed burns in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - People may notice smoke in parts of Bay County as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources holds a pair of prescribed burns on Friday. Officials are planning to burn grassy areas to stimulate the growth of native plants and kill off invasive species. The first...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Two prescribed burns could make things smoky in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - Two prescribed burns are planned for Friday, June 3 in Bay County by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The DNR plans to burn 18 acres in Bangor Township starting at 10:30 a.m. and 45 acres in Pinconning Township starting at 2 p.m. to help promote native grass and plant growth. The Bangor Township burn is being done to remove invasive shrubs and the Pinconning Township one targets invasive autumn olive plants.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Back to the Bricks Promo Tour 2022 takes off from Atwood Stadium

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Back to the Bricks Discovery Promo Tour started Friday morning with a kickoff event in Flint. The five-day tour started with a kickoff breakfast at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium. The kickoff included a 50-50 drawing to benefit the ABC12 Diaper Drive, which donates diapers to families in need.
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Back to the Bricks Car Show visits Alma

This classic car show will make Alma its first stop on the 2022 Promo Tour on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Each June the annual Back to the Bricks Promo Tour provides an opportunity of adventure and camaraderie for hundreds of classic car owners. The six-day tour is designed to promote all Back to the Bricks events, especially the August “Main Event” car show held in downtown Flint, and showcase each participating city’s unique features. The tour leaves from Kettering University’s Historic Atwood Stadium in Flint, with overnight stops in Alma, as well as East Tawas, Petoskey and Sault Ste. Marie. The Back to the Bricks Promo Tour is unique in traveling on all backroads. For more information, visit backtothebricks.org.
ALMA, MI
abc12.com

MDOT prepares to start final I-675 detour for Saginaw bridge work

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is reminding drivers about the upcoming final phase of bridge and pavement maintenance work on northbound I-675 in Saginaw. The Michigan Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to start full traffic detours for the project on June 6. MDOT will close and...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan could use more lifeguards too according to YMCA of greater Flint

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Another industry is being impacted by a shortage of workers. The American Lifeguard Association is reporting a national lifeguard shortage for the second summer in a row. They say it could impact many of the nation's over 300,000 public pools and beaches. Mid-Michigan could use more...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

Bay Harbor Lake Marina Announces First Dock Expansion in 26 Years

For the first time in 26 years, the Bay Harbor Lake Marina has announced an expansion of its docks. The dock has been built by Floatation Docking Systems and will be operating on Pier B, adding over 35 new slips of dock to the area. Amenities for boaters will include a boaters lounge, restrooms, Wi-Fi, and staff members to help assist boaters.
BAY COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

The Ghost Town of Alabaster, Michigan

Now here's a ghost town what IS a ghost town. It's Alabaster, in Iosco County. According to usgalabaster.com, it was indeed named after the gypsum (alabaster) rock which was discovered in 1837 and began being bored out in 1841. The site was immediately named 'Alabaster', even before the Township of the same name. In 1861 the first gypsum mine opened. By the time the township was formed in 1866, literally thousands of tons of gypsum had been excavated and shipped.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
#Economic Development#Wjrt#Covid#The Verve Pipe
WILX-TV

Gas prices could impact Michigan transportation services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pain at the pump as Mid-Michigan saw record gas prices Wednesday. The higher costs are hitting drivers hard in the wallet, and it’s also causing problems for businesses and charities who need to be on the road. With rising gas prices, some people said they...
LANSING, MI
mycitymag.com

CEO, Dort Financial Credit Union

1. When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?. When I was in kindergarten, I distinctly remember wanting to be a doctor! I even remember dressing up as one for career day. That dream changed in middle school after I visited the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor with a friend. (Her parents were alumni.) If you have seen the U of M law campus, then you know: it’s gorgeous. I fell in love and decided at that moment I was going to be an attorney. My parents thought this was a great choice, as I loved to argue with them!
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Two donut shops in Michigan make Yelp’s top 100 list

Two Michigan donut shops are receiving some national attention after making it onto Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list. Avon Donuts in Pontiac and Cindy’s Donuts & Ice Cream in Kentwood are both in the top 50 on the new list for 2022. To create this year’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI

