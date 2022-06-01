Bay City summer events look to make economic impact on the city

1. When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?. When I was in kindergarten, I distinctly remember wanting to be a doctor! I even remember dressing up as one for career day. That dream changed in middle school after I visited the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor with a friend. (Her parents were alumni.) If you have seen the U of M law campus, then you know: it’s gorgeous. I fell in love and decided at that moment I was going to be an attorney. My parents thought this was a great choice, as I loved to argue with them!

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO