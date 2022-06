The family of the late Luciano Sican-Soloman (inset) is suing the JBS meatpacking plant in Ottumwa for wrongful death related to the pandemic. The lawsuit cites a new congressional report that indicates political appointees in the U.S. Department of Agriculture worked with industry officials to downplay the danger in meatpacking plants. The report includes an email, excerpted above, from an industry official about increased regulatory scrutiny that “seems to be cascading and our friends at USDA and the VP’s office are not able to stop it.” (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch, with photos from Google Earth and U.S. District Court records)

